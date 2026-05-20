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Spain Ex-PM Zapatero Faces Investigation in Bailout Corruption Probe
(MENAFN) Former Spanish Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero has been placed under formal investigation by Spain’s National Court in connection with allegations of corruption linked to a €53 million ($62 million) state bailout granted to airline Plus Ultra during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to reports.
The National Court reportedly confirmed that Zapatero is being investigated over suspected influence-peddling and related offenses tied to the rescue package provided to the airline, which is now under scrutiny for possible misuse of public funds.
According to reports, Judge José Luis Calama has summoned Zapatero to testify on June 2 as part of an ongoing inquiry into whether public money was diverted for illicit purposes or connected to a broader network of financial wrongdoing.
Authorities also reportedly carried out searches at Zapatero’s office in Madrid, as well as several companies linked to the investigation, including a business associated with his family.
The probe focuses on allegations that Plus Ultra may have improperly handled state funds and could be linked to money-laundering activities involving international financial channels, including suspected ties to Venezuela. Some individuals connected to the airline are also accused of receiving commissions related to the approval of the bailout.
Reports further note that this is the first time in Spain’s democratic history that a former prime minister has been formally named in a corruption investigation involving such a case.
The National Court reportedly confirmed that Zapatero is being investigated over suspected influence-peddling and related offenses tied to the rescue package provided to the airline, which is now under scrutiny for possible misuse of public funds.
According to reports, Judge José Luis Calama has summoned Zapatero to testify on June 2 as part of an ongoing inquiry into whether public money was diverted for illicit purposes or connected to a broader network of financial wrongdoing.
Authorities also reportedly carried out searches at Zapatero’s office in Madrid, as well as several companies linked to the investigation, including a business associated with his family.
The probe focuses on allegations that Plus Ultra may have improperly handled state funds and could be linked to money-laundering activities involving international financial channels, including suspected ties to Venezuela. Some individuals connected to the airline are also accused of receiving commissions related to the approval of the bailout.
Reports further note that this is the first time in Spain’s democratic history that a former prime minister has been formally named in a corruption investigation involving such a case.
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