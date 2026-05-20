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Italy Demands Answers After Israel Detains Nationals on Gaza Flotilla
(MENAFN) Italy has issued an urgent demand for clarification from Israel after reports emerged that Israeli naval forces deployed force against vessels taking part in the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was attempting to break through to the Gaza Strip.
Twenty-seven Italian nationals aboard the flotilla were detained following the interception by Israeli forces, Italy's Foreign Ministry — known as the Farnesina — confirmed. Officials said the seized vessels are expected to be escorted to the port of Ashdod.
Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani pressed Israel to swiftly verify activist accounts alleging that rubber bullets or other projectiles were discharged against flotilla vessels. He called for "an urgent verification of the use of force" in the wake of sharply conflicting reports about how the interception unfolded.
The Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying international activists, had been attempting to reach Gaza by sea when Israeli naval forces moved to intercept it.
Italian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Elena Delia indicated that Israeli naval vessels fired on or struck multiple boats — including one sailing under the Italian flag — according to a news agency.
"The Israeli navy ships are firing projectiles, the type of which we don't know; we don't know if they're real or rubber," Delia said in a video statement.
She further reported that six boats were struck in total, among them the vessel Girolama, which she confirmed was flying the Italian flag, describing the unfolding situation as "extremely serious," even in the event that only non-lethal ammunition was deployed.
An Israeli spokesperson pushed back against the characterization of events in a statement to the news agency, insisting that non-lethal measures were only employed after multiple warnings were issued to the flotilla and that no shots were directed at protesters.
"At no time were shots fired. After repeated warnings, non-lethal means were used against the vessel, and not against the protesters, as a warning," said a statement.
No injuries have been reported, the spokesperson added, as Rome and Tel Aviv brace for a potential diplomatic flashpoint over the incident.
Twenty-seven Italian nationals aboard the flotilla were detained following the interception by Israeli forces, Italy's Foreign Ministry — known as the Farnesina — confirmed. Officials said the seized vessels are expected to be escorted to the port of Ashdod.
Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani pressed Israel to swiftly verify activist accounts alleging that rubber bullets or other projectiles were discharged against flotilla vessels. He called for "an urgent verification of the use of force" in the wake of sharply conflicting reports about how the interception unfolded.
The Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying international activists, had been attempting to reach Gaza by sea when Israeli naval forces moved to intercept it.
Italian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Elena Delia indicated that Israeli naval vessels fired on or struck multiple boats — including one sailing under the Italian flag — according to a news agency.
"The Israeli navy ships are firing projectiles, the type of which we don't know; we don't know if they're real or rubber," Delia said in a video statement.
She further reported that six boats were struck in total, among them the vessel Girolama, which she confirmed was flying the Italian flag, describing the unfolding situation as "extremely serious," even in the event that only non-lethal ammunition was deployed.
An Israeli spokesperson pushed back against the characterization of events in a statement to the news agency, insisting that non-lethal measures were only employed after multiple warnings were issued to the flotilla and that no shots were directed at protesters.
"At no time were shots fired. After repeated warnings, non-lethal means were used against the vessel, and not against the protesters, as a warning," said a statement.
No injuries have been reported, the spokesperson added, as Rome and Tel Aviv brace for a potential diplomatic flashpoint over the incident.
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