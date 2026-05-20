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Cuban President Slams US Sanctions, Calls Them “Genocidal Siege”
(MENAFN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel sharply criticized US sanctions on Monday, describing them as a “genocidal siege” and accusing Washington of imposing collective punishment on the Cuban population.
In a post on the social media platform X, Díaz-Canel said, “The collective punishment being imposed on the Cuban people is an act of genocide that should be condemned by international organizations and should lead to criminal prosecution of those promoting it,” according to reports.
His comments followed the announcement of new US sanctions targeting several senior Cuban officials and state bodies, including ministers responsible for justice, energy, and communications, as well as the country’s main intelligence agency.
Díaz-Canel said that neither Cuba’s political leadership nor its military institutions held assets under US jurisdiction, arguing that Washington’s accusations lacked evidence.
“The US government knows it has no evidence to present,” he said, adding that what he described as “anti-Cuban rhetoric of hatred” was being used to justify an escalation of what he called Washington’s economic pressure on the island.
In a post on the social media platform X, Díaz-Canel said, “The collective punishment being imposed on the Cuban people is an act of genocide that should be condemned by international organizations and should lead to criminal prosecution of those promoting it,” according to reports.
His comments followed the announcement of new US sanctions targeting several senior Cuban officials and state bodies, including ministers responsible for justice, energy, and communications, as well as the country’s main intelligence agency.
Díaz-Canel said that neither Cuba’s political leadership nor its military institutions held assets under US jurisdiction, arguing that Washington’s accusations lacked evidence.
“The US government knows it has no evidence to present,” he said, adding that what he described as “anti-Cuban rhetoric of hatred” was being used to justify an escalation of what he called Washington’s economic pressure on the island.
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