Exercise PRAGATI 2026 Begins In Meghalaya With 12 Friendly Nations

Multilateral military Exercise PRAGATI 2026 commenced on Wednesday at Umroi Military Station, Meghalaya, with the participation of 12 friendly nations, namely Bhutan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Seychelles, Sri Lanka and Vietnam. The contingents were accorded a warm and traditional welcome by the Indian Army on their arrival, reflecting India's rich cultural heritage and hospitality.

PRAGATI, which stands for Partnership of Regional Armies for Growth and Transformation in the Indian Ocean Region, is being conducted in the spirit of equality, friendship and mutual respect. The exercise provides a common platform for participating armies to engage in professional exchange, learn from one another's experiences and build closer military-to-military ties.

Opening Ceremony and Welcome Address

The opening ceremony was attended by senior military officials and dignitaries. In his address, Major General Sunil Sheoran, Additional Director General of Infantry, Indian Army, welcomed all contingents and highlighted the importance of collective engagement in addressing contemporary security challenges. He encouraged all participants to engage with openness, mutual respect and a willingness to learn from one another's experiences, while highlighting that the strengths and perspectives brought by each nation would contribute meaningfully towards achieving the collective objectives of the exercise.

Core Objectives of the Exercise

The objectives of the exercise include enabling seamless coordination among participating nations in joint operations and identifying common areas of cooperation; sharing expertise and establishing an institutionalised mechanism for exchange of best practices evolved through individual experiences; strengthening defence ties and camaraderie through joint training and cultural exchange; and evolving common concepts for management and sharing of intelligence in a multinational environment.

Training Focus and Drills

The two-week exercise will focus on counter-terrorism operations in semi-mountainous and jungle terrain. The training programme will include joint planning exercises, tactical-level drills and coordinated operations designed to improve adaptability, endurance and tactical proficiency of participating troops. Emphasis will be laid on physical fitness, discipline and coordination while operating in challenging conditions.

Showcase of Indigenous Defence Technology

As part of the exercise, Indian technology and defence companies will showcase indigenous equipment and innovations under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, providing a platform for knowledge exchange and highlighting India's growing capabilities in defence production, innovation and self-reliance.

Exercise PRAGATI 2026 is expected to further strengthen military-to-military cooperation, deepen professional bonds and contribute towards a shared approach to common security challenges among regional partners. (ANI)

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