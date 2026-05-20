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Iran Submits New Proposal to US to End War, Including Nuclear Terms
(MENAFN) Iran on Tuesday disclosed details of a revised proposal submitted to the United States aimed at ending the ongoing conflict between Tehran and Washington and its allies, according to reports citing Iranian officials.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi presented the proposal during a briefing with parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, outlining recent diplomatic exchanges between the two sides.
According to reports, the proposal reaffirms Iran’s position on maintaining its “right to uranium enrichment and peaceful nuclear activities.”
It also reportedly calls for a broader settlement that would include an end to hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, the lifting of what Iran describes as a US naval blockade, the release of Iranian assets abroad, and compensation from the United States for damages caused during the conflict to support reconstruction efforts.
The proposal further demands the removal of unilateral sanctions and United Nations Security Council measures, as well as the withdrawal of US forces from areas near Iran’s borders.
Iranian officials said Tehran previously responded to a US proposal on May 10 via Pakistani mediation, though US President Donald Trump reportedly described that response as “totally unacceptable.”
Iranian media also reported that a revised 14-point plan has recently been submitted to the US through Pakistani intermediaries.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi presented the proposal during a briefing with parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, outlining recent diplomatic exchanges between the two sides.
According to reports, the proposal reaffirms Iran’s position on maintaining its “right to uranium enrichment and peaceful nuclear activities.”
It also reportedly calls for a broader settlement that would include an end to hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, the lifting of what Iran describes as a US naval blockade, the release of Iranian assets abroad, and compensation from the United States for damages caused during the conflict to support reconstruction efforts.
The proposal further demands the removal of unilateral sanctions and United Nations Security Council measures, as well as the withdrawal of US forces from areas near Iran’s borders.
Iranian officials said Tehran previously responded to a US proposal on May 10 via Pakistani mediation, though US President Donald Trump reportedly described that response as “totally unacceptable.”
Iranian media also reported that a revised 14-point plan has recently been submitted to the US through Pakistani intermediaries.
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