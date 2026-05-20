Canned Tuna Market Size, Share, Growth, Report By 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Canned Tuna Market Size and Growth The canned tuna market size was valued at USD 14.32 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 16.03 billion in 2026 to USD 39.70 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period 2026-2034. The global market shows stable growth supported by rising focus on nutrition, convenient meal solutions, and wide product availability across retail channels. Its strong protein profile continues to attract health-oriented consumers, while easy storage and distribution enhance global reach. However, concerns related to contaminant risks and the availability of alternative protein sources create barriers to consistent consumption. Despite these challenges, innovation in value-added offerings and increased emphasis on sourcing transparency present future growth avenues. As consumer expectations evolve toward health, quality, and sustainability, brands that adapt strategically can strengthen positioning and unlock new demand segments. Key Takeaways Europe dominated the market with the largest share of 35.74% in 2025. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 4.81%. Based on type, the skipjack tuna segment accounted for a share of 55.21% in 2025. Based on sales channel, the supermarket segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.86% during the forecast period. The US canned tuna market size was valued at USD 10.30 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.79 billion in 2026. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 14.32 Billion Estimated 2026 Value USD 16.03 Billion Projected 2034 Value USD 39.70 Billion CAGR (2026-2034) 12% Study Period 2022-2034 Dominant Region Europe Fastest Growing Region North America Key Market Players Frinsa, Century Pacific Food Inc., Jealsa, Thai Union Group PCL., Trimline International

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Canned Tuna Market Dynamics Emerging Trends in Canned Tuna Market

Rising Preference toward Ready-to-Cook Products

The growing dependency on ready-to-cook (RTC) and convenience food is a key trend driving the global market, as busy lifestyles and urbanization increase demand for quick, protein-rich meal options. Consumers are increasingly seeking shelf-stable, easy-to-use products that require minimal preparation while still offering nutritional value, making canned tuna a preferred choice. This trend is further supported by rising single-person households and on-the-go eating habits, which strengthen demand for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook seafood formats. Manufacturers are also innovating with flavored, pre-seasoned, and meal-kit-style tuna products to expand usage occasions. For example, StarKist offers ready-to-eat tuna pouches that can be directly consumed or added to salads and sandwiches, aligning with the growing convenience food trend.

Shift Toward Sustainable Sourcing & Eco-Friendly Packaging

Rising consumer awareness about ocean conservation and food transparency drives tuna brands to rethink sourcing and packaging practices. Companies shift toward pole-and-line fishing, certified supply chains, and partnerships with groups like Marine Stewardship Council to ensure responsible catch methods. At the same time, manufacturers adopt recyclable cans, reduce plastic components, and introduce traceability tools such as QR codes showing catch origin. For example, John West implements its“Trace Your Tuna” initiative. Each pack carries a code that consumers can enter online to see details such as the fishing vessel, catch location, method (like pole-and-line or purse seine), and processing journey.

Canned Tuna Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Long Shelf-life Food and Culinary Versatility Drives Market

Increasing demand for long shelf-life and emergency food storage solutions is driving the canned tuna market as consumers and institutions increasingly prefer foods that remain safe for long durations without refrigeration. Busy urban lifestyles and limited storage space further strengthen this preference. Canned tuna offers durability, affordability, and ease of storage, making it suitable for pantry stocking, emergency kits, and institutional reserves such as schools, hospitals, and military facilities. Its long usability and minimal spoilage risk enhance its reliability as a stable protein source, supporting consistent demand across both household and large-scale consumption settings.

The rising popularity of global cuisines and convenience-based cooking formats is also a strong driver for the market. Consumers increasingly experiment with international dishes such as sushi bowls, pasta salads, sandwiches, and fusion wraps, where canned tuna serves as a versatile ingredient. It provides quick preparation, consistent taste, and easy portion control, making it ideal for both home cooking and food service operations. Quick-service restaurants and cafes also use canned tuna to reduce cooking time while maintaining menu variety.

Canned Tuna Market Restraints

Mercury Contamination Concerns and Strong Competition from Alternative Proteins Restraints Market

Mercury contamination concerns act as a key restraint by influencing consumer perception and consumption frequency. Health agencies issue guidelines that limit tuna intake, especially for pregnant women and children. This creates caution among broader health-conscious groups. Media coverage further amplifies the risk, even when levels remain within safety limits. This mechanism directly affects demand stability and brand trust. Over time, such concerns slow market growth by limiting consumption occasions and restricting penetration in sensitive consumer segments.

Strong competition from alternative proteins restrains the canned tuna market by reducing its share in the overall protein consumption basket. Consumers increasingly choose plant-based proteins, fresh seafood, chicken, or eggs due to variety, pricing, or sustainability perceptions. Many alternatives also offer similar convenience and nutritional value, making substitution easier. This shifts consumer preference away from canned tuna, especially among younger and environmentally aware groups. As a result, adoption slows, and growth potential weakens in both mature and emerging markets where protein choices continue to expand.

Canned Tuna Market Opportunities

Increasing Preference for Functional & Fortified Tuna Products and Traceable Supply Chain Branding Offers Opportunities to Market Players

Increasing preference for functional and fortified tuna products creates a strong growth opportunity as consumers shift toward foods that offer added health benefits. Manufacturers can enrich canned tuna with vitamin D, calcium, or enhanced omega-3 to target immunity, bone strength, and brain health needs. This approach expands tuna's role from a basic protein source to a daily wellness product. Brands are introducing condition-specific variants such as heart-health or immunity-focused packs. As preventive healthcare awareness rises globally, fortified tuna can attract premium buyers and increase value-added product sales across urban and aging populations.

Traceable supply chain branding offers a significant growth opportunity as consumers demand transparency in seafood sourcing. Brands can use QR codes or blockchain systems to display catch location, fishing methods, and sustainability certifications. This builds trust and differentiates products in a crowded market. Traceability can become a standard expectation, especially in developed markets and premium segments. Companies that invest early in transparent sourcing can strengthen brand loyalty and justify higher pricing. As sustainability concerns grow, traceable tuna products can capture environmentally conscious consumers and expand market share globally.

Regional Insights Europe: Market Dominance by Strong Mediterranean Dietary Influence and High Frequency Seafood Consumption

Europe accounted for a share of 35.74% in 2025, driven by strong Mediterranean dietary habits acting as a key driver for the canned tuna market in Europe. In countries such as Spain, Italy, and Greece, tuna is commonly used in everyday meals like salads, pasta, and sandwiches. This regular inclusion creates stable and repeat consumption patterns. The diet also emphasizes healthy fats and lean protein, which aligns well with tuna's nutritional profile. As consumers continue to follow traditional eating habits, demand remains consistent, supporting steady market growth and long-term product relevance across the region. According to the European Food Safety Authority, around 60% of individuals across European Union countries include fish and seafood in their diets, with many consuming these products several times a week.

Spain's canned tuna market is driven by the seafood culture, as consumers regularly include fish-based products in their daily meals. Tuna is widely used in home cooking across Spain, especially in simple dishes like tuna salad, empanadas, pasta, and sandwiches. This habitual usage supports consistent household demand throughout the year. For example, families often prepare“ensalada de atún” for quick lunches, reflecting its everyday role in diets. As a result, tuna remains a trusted, convenient, and affordable protein source, ensuring steady consumption and long-term market stability.

In Italy, the high weekly consumption of canned tuna acts as a strong driver for the market, as it reflects deep integration of tuna into everyday eating habits. Consumers regularly include tuna in simple meals such as pasta al tonno, rice bowls, sandwiches, and salads, especially during weekday lunches and quick dinners. This frequent usage builds routine demand and reduces dependence on fresh protein preparation.

North America: Fastest Growth Driven by Rising Health Consciousness and Demand for Lean Protein Nutrition

North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period, driven by the growing focus on healthy eating strongly. Consumers increasingly prefer lean protein, low-fat food options, and omega-3-rich diets for weight management, fitness, and heart health benefits. Canned tuna fits these needs well, as it provides high-quality protein with minimal fat and supports balanced nutrition. Its easy availability and quick consumption make it a practical choice for daily meals. As health awareness rises, tuna continues to gain acceptance as a convenient and trusted protein staple.

In the US, the canned tuna market is strongly driven by rising health awareness among consumers who actively choose foods that support fitness, heart health, and weight management. Tuna is widely valued as a lean protein source that is low in fat while naturally providing omega-3 fatty acids, which are linked to better cardiovascular and brain health. This nutritional profile makes it highly suitable for modern diet preferences such as high-protein and low-calorie eating plans. Its easy availability, affordability, and ready-to-eat nature further strengthen its appeal.

The Canada canned tuna market is steadily growing due to the increasing demand for convenient meal solutions and pantry-stable foods. Consumers prefer foods that are easy to store, require no preparation, and support flexible meal planning in busy routines. Canned tuna meets these needs due to its long shelf life and ability to stay safe without refrigeration, making it ideal for regular household stocking. It is also commonly kept for emergency food reserves and quick meals during time constraints.

Canned Tuna Market Segmentation Analysis By Type

The skipjack tuna segment accounted for a share of 55.21% in 2025, driven because it offers a stable and abundant supply throughout major fishing regions. It is widely available in large schools, which supports consistent harvesting and reduces sourcing risks for manufacturers. The species processes easily, so producers achieve high efficiency in cleaning, cooking, and canning operations. Its relatively low cost helps brands maintain affordable pricing for consumers. Skipjack also provides a mild taste that suits many recipes, making it highly suitable for large-scale commercial production and steady global demand across retail and food service channels.

The yellowfin tuna segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period due to increasing consumer preference for premium seafood options. It offers a richer taste and firmer texture compared to standard varieties, which appeals to quality-focused buyers. Its higher protein content also supports fitness-oriented and health-conscious diets, strengthening demand. Rising interest in gourmet and restaurant-style meals at home further supports its use in packaged products.

By Sales Channel

The supermarkets segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.86% during the forecast period driven by the wide product assortment that allows consumers to choose from different brands, pack sizes, and price ranges in one place. This variety improves shopping convenience and helps buyers compare options easily before purchasing. Strong shelf visibility and organized layouts increase product discovery and encourage impulse buying. Supermarkets also maintain consistent stock availability, ensuring consumers find their preferred products during every visit.

The online segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% during the forecast period due to rising e-commerce penetration and digital adoption among consumers. Increasing internet access and smartphone usage make grocery shopping easier, especially for urban households. Online platforms provide a wide range of brands, pack sizes, and price comparisons in one place, improving purchase convenience. Home delivery services save time and encourage repeat buying of pantry staples like canned tuna.

ompetitive Landscape

The canned tuna market is highly fragmented, with the presence of large multinational food companies, strong regional brands, private-label manufacturers, and smaller local processors. Established players mainly compete on brand reputation, consistent product quality, global supply chain strength, sustainability certifications, and wide distribution networks across supermarkets and retail chains. Emerging players focus on competitive pricing, niche product positioning such as premium or flavored tuna variants, and faster adaptation to changing consumer preferences, especially in online retail channels. Product innovation, packaging differentiation, and sourcing efficiency also serve as key competitive levers across all market participants.

Frinsa Century Pacific Food Inc. Jealsa Thai Union Group PCL. Trimline International Bumble Bee Foods, LLC. Grupo Calvo Wild Planet Foods Thunnus Overseas Group Aneka Tuna Indonesia American Tuna Ocean Brands GP. StarKist Trader Joes Safeway

In March 2026, Thai Union advanced its end-to-end digital traceability system across its global seafood supply chain to improve transparency from vessel catch to retail shelf. In November 2025, Thai Union was honored with the 2025 Sustainability Disclosure Award, recognizing its leadership in ESG transparency under the SeaChange sustainability framework.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 14.32 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 16.03 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 39.70 Billion CAGR 12% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Sales Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Canned Tuna MarketRecent DevelopmentsReport Scope

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Skipjack Tuna Yellowfin Tuna Bluefin Tuna Others

Retail Outlets Supermarket Hypermarket Online Market Others

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Canned Tuna Market Segments By TypeBy Sales ChannelBy Region