Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Warns US Return To War Would Bring 'More Surprises'

Iran Warns US Return To War Would Bring 'More Surprises'


2026-05-20 03:11:15
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Abbas Araghchi warned Wednesday that any return to war with Iran would bring“many more surprises,” following recent threats by Donald Trump over possible renewed military action.

In a statement posted on X, Araghchi claimed the US Congress had acknowledged the loss of“dozens of aircraft worth billions of dollars” during the conflict and said Iranian forces had also shot down an American Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet.

The Iranian foreign minister said Tehran had gained new military experience during the conflict and warned that future confrontations could carry heavier consequences for Washington and its allies.

His remarks came after Trump said he had postponed a planned military strike against Iran at the request of Gulf Arab leaders who believed a final agreement with Tehran could still be reached.

Trump said Tuesday that the war with Iran could end“very quickly” if negotiations succeed, but warned that military action could resume within days if diplomacy fails.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran sharply increased after weeks of missile, drone and naval incidents across the Gulf region, raising fears of a broader regional war.

Recent regional security incidents have included drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and the reported strike on the UAE's Barakah nuclear power facility, further escalating concerns about instability in the Middle East.

MENAFN20052026000228011069ID1111142080



Khaama Press

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search