Iran Warns US Return To War Would Bring 'More Surprises'

In a statement posted on X, Araghchi claimed the US Congress had acknowledged the loss of“dozens of aircraft worth billions of dollars” during the conflict and said Iranian forces had also shot down an American Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet.

The Iranian foreign minister said Tehran had gained new military experience during the conflict and warned that future confrontations could carry heavier consequences for Washington and its allies.

His remarks came after Trump said he had postponed a planned military strike against Iran at the request of Gulf Arab leaders who believed a final agreement with Tehran could still be reached.

Trump said Tuesday that the war with Iran could end“very quickly” if negotiations succeed, but warned that military action could resume within days if diplomacy fails.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran sharply increased after weeks of missile, drone and naval incidents across the Gulf region, raising fears of a broader regional war.

Recent regional security incidents have included drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and the reported strike on the UAE's Barakah nuclear power facility, further escalating concerns about instability in the Middle East.