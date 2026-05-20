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Palestinian Fishermen Get Injured in Israeli Naval Fire Off Gaza Coast
(MENAFN) Two Palestinian fishermen were injured Tuesday morning after coming under fire from the Israeli navy off the coast of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to a medical source cited by reports.
The source said the men sustained moderate injuries after their fishing boats were targeted at sea and were taken to Nasser Hospital for treatment.
Witnesses said Israeli gunboats opened heavy fire toward fishing vessels operating along the Khan Younis shoreline, leaving the two fishermen wounded.
According to reports, Israel continues to restrict fishing activities in Gaza’s waters despite a ceasefire that came into effect on October 10, 2025. Naval forces have also reportedly continued pursuing and detaining fishermen, further limiting access to livelihoods in the enclave.
Despite ongoing risks, fishermen in Gaza continue to go to sea in an effort to support their families amid deteriorating humanitarian conditions linked to prolonged conflict and restrictions in the territory.
The source said the men sustained moderate injuries after their fishing boats were targeted at sea and were taken to Nasser Hospital for treatment.
Witnesses said Israeli gunboats opened heavy fire toward fishing vessels operating along the Khan Younis shoreline, leaving the two fishermen wounded.
According to reports, Israel continues to restrict fishing activities in Gaza’s waters despite a ceasefire that came into effect on October 10, 2025. Naval forces have also reportedly continued pursuing and detaining fishermen, further limiting access to livelihoods in the enclave.
Despite ongoing risks, fishermen in Gaza continue to go to sea in an effort to support their families amid deteriorating humanitarian conditions linked to prolonged conflict and restrictions in the territory.
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