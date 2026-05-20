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Rubio Set for Sweden, India Visit This Weeks
(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to embark on a high-stakes diplomatic tour spanning Sweden and India later this week, with discussions centering on NATO commitments, Arctic security, energy policy, and bilateral defense cooperation, the State Department confirmed Tuesday.
Rubio will first touch down in Helsingborg, Sweden, on May 22 to attend a NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting, where alliance burden-sharing and increased defense investment are expected to dominate the agenda, according to an official statement.
On the sidelines, the Secretary of State will convene with representatives from the Arctic Seven nations to address mounting economic and security interests in the increasingly contested Arctic region. Separate bilateral meetings are also scheduled with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the State Department added.
From Sweden, Rubio will pivot east, arriving in India on May 23 for a multi-city visit stretching through May 26. His itinerary includes stops in Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi — a sweeping tour underscoring the breadth of Washington's strategic engagement with New Delhi.
Senior Indian officials will meet with Rubio to advance discussions on energy security, expanding trade ties, and deepening defense cooperation, the State Department said — areas seen as central to reinforcing the two nations' growing strategic partnership.
Rubio will first touch down in Helsingborg, Sweden, on May 22 to attend a NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting, where alliance burden-sharing and increased defense investment are expected to dominate the agenda, according to an official statement.
On the sidelines, the Secretary of State will convene with representatives from the Arctic Seven nations to address mounting economic and security interests in the increasingly contested Arctic region. Separate bilateral meetings are also scheduled with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the State Department added.
From Sweden, Rubio will pivot east, arriving in India on May 23 for a multi-city visit stretching through May 26. His itinerary includes stops in Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi — a sweeping tour underscoring the breadth of Washington's strategic engagement with New Delhi.
Senior Indian officials will meet with Rubio to advance discussions on energy security, expanding trade ties, and deepening defense cooperation, the State Department said — areas seen as central to reinforcing the two nations' growing strategic partnership.
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