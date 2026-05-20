UDST Celebrates Graduation Of 1,321 Students In Class Of 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) yesterday marked the graduation of 1,321 students from various programmes and disciplines, which included more than 250 outstanding students.

The ceremony, held under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, witnessed 484 graduates from the College of Business, 285 graduates from the College of Computing and Information Technology, 341 graduates from the College of Engineering and Technology, and 211 graduates from the College of Health Sciences.

Picture by Rajan Vadakkemuriyil / The Peninsula

The celebration was attended by the Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohammed Al-Khater and the President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau and Secretary-General of the National Planning Council (NPC), Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al-Khalifa.

The occasion also welcomed several Excellencies and Ministers, along with the Chairman of the UDST Board of Trustees, Mohammed bin Saleh Al-Sada, members of the Board, UDST President, Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, as well as university staff, faculty members, graduates, and their families.

Picture by Rajan Vadakkemuriyil / The Peninsula

On the occasion, UDST President, Al-Naemi, stated:“Today, we celebrate a graduating class that can truly be described as exceptional. Our resilient students have persevered through a year marked by unprecedented challenges and now stand before us, alongside their professors and loved ones, as a testament to the enduring power of education. Their journey reminds us that education extends far beyond classrooms and laboratories; it is fundamentally centred on people. It thrives in a nation that embraces education, dialogue, and knowledge as the foundation for progress and societal advancement.”

Delivering his remarks to the graduating class, the NPC Secretary-General highlighted the university's strategic direction.“We recognise that success is not achieved through ambition alone, but through agile strategies and carefully designed plans that ensure readiness for every possibility,” he said.“These efforts are driven by measurable performance indicators, sustained dedication, and an unwavering commitment to advancing a clear and enduring national vision.”

Their Excellencies Ministers and other officials and guests attending the UDST graduation ceremony.

Speaking to The Peninsula, several graduates shared their excitement and pride, reflecting on the dedication, perseverance, and hard work that led them to this significant milestone and celebrating the joy of graduating alongside their peers and families.

“I feel proud and grateful to graduate from the University of Doha for Science and Technology,” said Noor Ali H. O. Eladab, a Qatari student.“My journey at UDST taught me not only academic knowledge, but also confidence, teamwork, and the importance of perseverance and persistence.”

She acknowledged the unwavering support of loved ones throughout the journey.“My mother, sister, and best friends are here today. Without my mother's prayers and constant encouragement, I honestly would not have made it this far,” Eladab added.

Minhal Khan, a Pakistani graduate from the Occupational Health, Safety and Environment programme described her academic journey as both unexpected and rewarding.

“Although this field was never my first choice, it turned out to be one of the best decisions for me,” she said.“Studying in a male-dominated field helped me grow personally and professionally, and the constant encouragement and support from my professors played a major role in my success. Graduating with honours is something I truly owe to their guidance and to the positive, vibrant environment at the University of Doha for Science and Technology.”

Picture by Rajan Vadakkemuriyil / The Peninsula

Ibrahim Altan, a father of three children from Türkiye, shared that balancing family life, work responsibilities, and postgraduate studies was a significant challenge.

“Managing my master's degree alongside my family and demanding work schedule was not easy,” Altan said.“There were days when I had to juggle morning, evening, and shift work, which made the journey difficult at times. However, the supportive environment and enriching experience at the university made it all worthwhile.” Eiman Yousaf, a Digital Marketing graduate, also expressed her happiness and gratitude on graduation day, describing it as an important personal achievement.

“Graduating with honors was one of my goals, and I'm proud to have achieved it,” she told The Peninsula, while thanking her family, friends, and instructors for their encouragement and support.

In a statement, the university said,“This occasion marks a significant milestone in the journey of UDST graduates, representing the culmination of years of dedication, hands-on training, and personal growth. It also reflects the University's commitment to applied education that places students at the center of the learning experience and bridges theoretical knowledge with practical application to meet the evolving needs of the labor market.”

“Throughout their academic journey, students benefited from an applied learning model centered on innovation and problem-solving, which has contributed to the development of essential skills such as critical thinking, teamwork, adaptability, and leadership capabilities that are vital in a rapidly evolving global landscape,” it noted.

The Class of 2026 valedictorian, Mohamad Al-Qassabi, expressed his happiness to be representing all his fellow graduates during the ceremony and said,“My sincere gratitude goes to everyone who supported us throughout this journey, from our professors, who devoted their time and expertise to guiding us, to our parents, who remained a constant source of encouragement and support.”

He further added,“I also extend my heartfelt appreciation to our beloved State of Qatar for its unwavering commitment to education and innovation as fundamental drivers of national development.”