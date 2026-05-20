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India, Vietnam Hold Talks to Expand Defense Cooperation
(MENAFN) Vietnamese Defense Minister Phan Van Giang and Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held talks in Hanoi on Tuesday focused on strengthening bilateral defense cooperation, according to official statements.
The discussions reviewed the existing India–Vietnam defense partnership and explored expanded collaboration in areas including maritime security, defense industry development, military training, and broader regional stability, according to reports citing India’s Defense Ministry.
During the meeting, Phan Van Giang proposed maintaining regular exchanges of delegations at various levels and continuing annual cooperation frameworks to reinforce political trust and deepen defense ties. He also emphasized enhancing joint training initiatives, according to state media.
Rajnath Singh, for his part, expressed support for continued cooperation in capacity building and training programs, while also encouraging closer coordination among the two countries’ armed forces.
Both sides agreed to broaden defense collaboration further across multiple fields, including defense manufacturing, United Nations peacekeeping operations, cybersecurity, military medicine, and joint search-and-rescue efforts.
The discussions reviewed the existing India–Vietnam defense partnership and explored expanded collaboration in areas including maritime security, defense industry development, military training, and broader regional stability, according to reports citing India’s Defense Ministry.
During the meeting, Phan Van Giang proposed maintaining regular exchanges of delegations at various levels and continuing annual cooperation frameworks to reinforce political trust and deepen defense ties. He also emphasized enhancing joint training initiatives, according to state media.
Rajnath Singh, for his part, expressed support for continued cooperation in capacity building and training programs, while also encouraging closer coordination among the two countries’ armed forces.
Both sides agreed to broaden defense collaboration further across multiple fields, including defense manufacturing, United Nations peacekeeping operations, cybersecurity, military medicine, and joint search-and-rescue efforts.
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