Save Big On Bills: Avoid These Common Errors In Fridge For Better Cooling, Lower Bills

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Is your fridge not cooling like it used to? Are your electricity bills shooting up every month? The problem might not be a faulty machine, but some small mistakes we make every day. Let's fix them.Nowadays, a fridge is a must-have in every home. Especially in summer, we need it to keep everything from milk and bread to cooked food and vegetables fresh. But after a few years, many people complain that their fridge isn't cooling like it used to. They think the machine is faulty, but the real reason is often their own habits. Let's see how you can fix your daily habits to keep your fridge cool and efficient.

Without realising it, many of us make small mistakes that slowly ruin the fridge's cooling power. At first, it seems like a small issue, but later it leads to bigger problems like high electricity bills, poor cooling, and expensive repairs. In some cases, you might even have to buy a new fridge. If you want your fridge to work properly for a long time, change these habits immediately.

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Many people, when in a hurry, put hot dal, curry, or other food directly into the fridge. They don't realise that this suddenly increases the fridge's internal temperature, putting extra pressure on the compressor. The fridge has to work harder, which uses more electricity and weakens the cooling system. Always let food or milk cool down to room temperature first before you put it in the fridge.Due to lack of space, many people push their fridge right up against a wall. This blocks the condenser coils at the back from getting proper air circulation, so the machine's heat cannot escape. As a result, the fridge stays hot and its cooling capacity gradually drops. Make sure you leave a gap of at least six inches between the fridge and the wall.

If you frequently open the fridge door, leave it open for a long time, or forget to close it properly, the cool air or gas inside escapes. When this happens repeatedly, the fridge has to work extra hard to bring the temperature down again. This affects the cooling system and can also increase your electricity bill. So, open the fridge only when needed and close it immediately after use.

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Many of us overstuff the fridge with more items than necessary. While this might save the items from spoiling, it starts to spoil the fridge itself. When a fridge is overloaded, cool air cannot circulate properly inside. Some parts become too cold, while others remain less cool. Constant overloading also puts extra pressure on the compressor. So, make sure there is enough space for air to move around when you arrange items.It is very important to clean your fridge from time to time. If you don't clean it regularly, dust accumulates on the back coils and inner trays. This reduces the machine's cooling capacity and makes the motor work harder. It can also lead to bad smells and bacteria growth. So, clean your fridge thoroughly from the inside and outside at least once a month. You'll notice that a clean fridge not only shines but also performs better.Setting the temperature too low or setting it for excessive cooling are both harmful. A very cold temperature setting increases electricity consumption, while low cooling can cause food items to spoil quickly. Therefore, use a balanced temperature setting according to the weather and your needs.In many areas, the electricity voltage is not stable. Running a fridge without a stabiliser in such conditions can damage the compressor and electronic parts. Gradually, the cooling weakens, and repair costs can become high. So, if your area experiences frequent voltage fluctuations, use a stabiliser with your fridge. Even without voltage problems, using a stabiliser is considered a good practice for the safety of electronic appliances.