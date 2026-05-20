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Netanyahu Faces Court Over Corruption Allegations in Ongoing Case
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared Tuesday at the District Court in Tel Aviv to respond to corruption allegations against him, marking his 88th court appearance in the long-running case.
According to reports, judges approved shortening the hearing due to Netanyahu’s “security and political schedule,” though no additional details were provided.
The session reportedly focused on Case 2000 after questioning in Cases 1000 and 4000 had already been completed.
Netanyahu is facing charges of corruption, bribery, and breach of trust across three separate cases—known as Cases 1000, 2000, and 4000—with indictments originally filed in late November 2019.
Case 1000 involves allegations that Netanyahu and his family received expensive gifts from wealthy businessmen in exchange for political favors and assistance.
Case 2000 centers on claims that Netanyahu allegedly discussed an arrangement with newspaper publisher Arnon Mozes, linked to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, in which more favorable media coverage would be provided.
According to reports, judges approved shortening the hearing due to Netanyahu’s “security and political schedule,” though no additional details were provided.
The session reportedly focused on Case 2000 after questioning in Cases 1000 and 4000 had already been completed.
Netanyahu is facing charges of corruption, bribery, and breach of trust across three separate cases—known as Cases 1000, 2000, and 4000—with indictments originally filed in late November 2019.
Case 1000 involves allegations that Netanyahu and his family received expensive gifts from wealthy businessmen in exchange for political favors and assistance.
Case 2000 centers on claims that Netanyahu allegedly discussed an arrangement with newspaper publisher Arnon Mozes, linked to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth, in which more favorable media coverage would be provided.
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