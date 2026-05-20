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Israeli Strikes Kill Six in Southern Lebanon Amid Ceasefire Violations
(MENAFN) At least six people were killed and three others injured Tuesday in a series of Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese media reports, marking another reported breach of the ongoing ceasefire.
According to reports, four people lost their lives and two others were wounded after an Israeli warplane bombed a house in the al-Mahfara area of Kfarsir town in Nabatieh. The strike reportedly destroyed the residence entirely.
Reports also said an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle parked close to the Harouf Municipality building, killing one civilian and injuring a municipal council member.
The two individuals were reportedly preparing to hand out bread to local residents at the time of the strike.
In another attack, an Israeli drone reportedly hit a motorcycle in the town of Froun in the Bint Jbeil district, killing one person.
Additional Israeli air raids were reported in the town of al-Shihabiya near Tyre as well as the Rihan Heights area in Jezzine, according to reports. Artillery shelling was also said to have struck the Al-Arid neighborhood in Dibbin town in the Marjayoun district.
According to reports, four people lost their lives and two others were wounded after an Israeli warplane bombed a house in the al-Mahfara area of Kfarsir town in Nabatieh. The strike reportedly destroyed the residence entirely.
Reports also said an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle parked close to the Harouf Municipality building, killing one civilian and injuring a municipal council member.
The two individuals were reportedly preparing to hand out bread to local residents at the time of the strike.
In another attack, an Israeli drone reportedly hit a motorcycle in the town of Froun in the Bint Jbeil district, killing one person.
Additional Israeli air raids were reported in the town of al-Shihabiya near Tyre as well as the Rihan Heights area in Jezzine, according to reports. Artillery shelling was also said to have struck the Al-Arid neighborhood in Dibbin town in the Marjayoun district.
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