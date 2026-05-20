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US Seeks “Major Role” in Greenland in Washington Talks
(MENAFN) The United States has sought a “major role” in Greenland during discussions with Danish and Greenlandic officials in Washington, according to reports published Monday.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly spoken about bringing Greenland under US control, arguing that the island holds strategic importance for national security due to the influence of Russia and China in the region.
According to reports, officials from the US, Greenland and Denmark have spent the past four months engaged in confidential negotiations in Washington concerning Greenland’s future status and security arrangements.
The talks were reportedly intended to reduce tensions sparked by Trump’s previous remarks about potentially taking Greenland by force and to avoid straining relations within NATO.
However, Greenlandic officials are said to be uncomfortable with proposals that would significantly expand the American presence on the island. Reports also said some leaders fear Trump could renew pressure on Greenland if the conflict involving Iran comes to an end.
According to reports, some officials are additionally concerned that June 14 — Trump’s 80th birthday — could motivate the US president to pursue a major political achievement tied to Greenland.
The report added that Washington is seeking changes to an existing military agreement that would allow US troops to remain stationed in Greenland indefinitely, even in the event the territory gains independence, a proposal reportedly unpopular among many Greenlanders.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly spoken about bringing Greenland under US control, arguing that the island holds strategic importance for national security due to the influence of Russia and China in the region.
According to reports, officials from the US, Greenland and Denmark have spent the past four months engaged in confidential negotiations in Washington concerning Greenland’s future status and security arrangements.
The talks were reportedly intended to reduce tensions sparked by Trump’s previous remarks about potentially taking Greenland by force and to avoid straining relations within NATO.
However, Greenlandic officials are said to be uncomfortable with proposals that would significantly expand the American presence on the island. Reports also said some leaders fear Trump could renew pressure on Greenland if the conflict involving Iran comes to an end.
According to reports, some officials are additionally concerned that June 14 — Trump’s 80th birthday — could motivate the US president to pursue a major political achievement tied to Greenland.
The report added that Washington is seeking changes to an existing military agreement that would allow US troops to remain stationed in Greenland indefinitely, even in the event the territory gains independence, a proposal reportedly unpopular among many Greenlanders.
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