Chilling Viral Video Captures Cargo Plane Engine Tearing Off Seconds Before Deadly Crash In US (WATCH)

A horrifying aviation tragedy in the United States has shocked viewers worldwide after a chilling video surfaced online showing a cargo aircraft's engine apparently tearing away mid-air moments before the plane crashed, killing 15 people on board.

The disturbing footage, now widely circulating on social media, captured the terrifying final moments of the aircraft as witnesses watched helplessly from the ground. Investigators are now examining the viral video closely as part of the ongoing probe into the deadly crash.

Viral Video Shows Mid-Air Engine Failure

According to reports, the cargo aircraft appeared to suffer a catastrophic mechanical failure shortly after takeoff. In the now-viral footage, one of the plane's engines can reportedly be seen detaching from the aircraft while it was still airborne.

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- Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) May 19, 2026

Within seconds, the aircraft lost stability and descended rapidly before crashing, triggering a massive explosion and thick plumes of smoke visible from miles away. Witnesses near the crash site described hearing a loud blast moments before the plane went down.

The dramatic visuals have sparked widespread concern online, with many social media users calling the footage one of the most frightening aviation videos seen in recent years.

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15 People Killed In The Crash

Authorities confirmed that all 15 people on board the cargo plane lost their lives in the tragedy. Emergency response teams rushed to the crash site soon after the incident, but officials said there were no survivors.

The identities of the victims have not been fully released yet, pending notification of their families. Officials are also working to determine whether the crash caused any injuries or damage on the ground.

The crash has once again raised concerns over aviation safety and aircraft maintenance standards, especially involving cargo operations.

Investigators Probe Cause Of The Disaster

Aviation authorities and accident investigators have launched a detailed inquiry into what caused the fatal crash. Experts are currently analysing debris recovered from the site along with the viral video footage that appears to show the engine separating from the aircraft.

Officials are expected to examine:

. Aircraft maintenance history

. Engine condition and servicing records

. Flight data recorder information

. Weather conditions during takeoff

. Pilot communication records

Investigators believe the cockpit voice recorder and black box data will play a crucial role in understanding the sequence of events leading to the disaster.

Social Media Reacts To Shocking Footage

The viral video has triggered intense reactions online, with many users expressing shock and grief over the horrifying incident.

Several viewers said the footage was“absolutely terrifying,” while others questioned how such a catastrophic mechanical failure could happen during flight. Aviation experts appearing on television discussions also noted that engine separation incidents are extremely rare in modern commercial aviation.

The incident quickly became one of the most discussed topics online, with thousands sharing condolences for the victims and their families.

Aviation Safety Concerns Back In Spotlight

The deadly crash has once again put aviation safety under scrutiny, especially regarding aircraft inspections and cargo fleet operations. Experts say while air travel remains one of the safest forms of transportation globally, incidents involving major mechanical failure continue to raise serious concerns whenever they occur.

Authorities have assured the public that a full investigation is underway and that all possible causes, including mechanical malfunction, human error, and operational issues, will be examined thoroughly.

As investigators continue piecing together the aircraft's final moments, the chilling video remains a haunting reminder of how quickly disaster unfolded in one of the deadliest cargo plane crashes in recent months.

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