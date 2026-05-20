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Ben-Gvir Attacks ICC, Vows Continued Escalation Against Palestinians
(MENAFN) Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized the International Criminal Court on Monday night and pledged to intensify measures against Palestinians following reports that the court may issue an international arrest warrant against him.
According to reports published earlier Monday, a request was submitted to the court seeking confidential arrest warrants for Ben-Gvir and Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich over allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
Reports did not specify who filed the request, while neither the International Criminal Court nor Israeli authorities had released an official response at the time.
“I am not afraid and not deterred. No order from The Hague will deter me from continuing to lead an offensive policy against terrorists,” Ben-Gvir said in a statement.
“I'm sorry to disappoint those ‘justice seekers,’ I won't apologize, I won't blink, and I won't stop,” he added.
According to reports published earlier Monday, a request was submitted to the court seeking confidential arrest warrants for Ben-Gvir and Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich over allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.
Reports did not specify who filed the request, while neither the International Criminal Court nor Israeli authorities had released an official response at the time.
“I am not afraid and not deterred. No order from The Hague will deter me from continuing to lead an offensive policy against terrorists,” Ben-Gvir said in a statement.
“I'm sorry to disappoint those ‘justice seekers,’ I won't apologize, I won't blink, and I won't stop,” he added.
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