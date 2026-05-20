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Pentagon Slashes US Combat Teams in Europe, Stalls Poland Deployment
(MENAFN) The Pentagon announced Tuesday it is drawing down the number of US Brigade Combat Teams (BCTs) deployed across Europe — from four to three — in a move that will temporarily stall a planned troop deployment to Poland and signals a broader reshaping of America's military footprint on the continent.
Chief spokesman Sean Parnell framed the reduction as a return to baseline.
"This returns us to the levels of BCTs in Europe in 2021," Parnell said in a statement, describing the decision as the outcome of a "comprehensive, multilayered process" focused on reassessing US force posture in Europe.
"This is resulting in a temporary delay of the deployment of U.S. forces to Poland, which is a model U.S. ally," he added.
Parnell stressed that final decisions on troop positioning across Europe remain contingent on further reviews of American strategic and operational requirements, as well as evaluations of how much burden NATO allies are willing to shoulder in their own defense.
The review was explicitly tied to President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda, with Parnell arguing that European allies — not Washington — should bear primary responsibility for conventional defense on the continent.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth spoke earlier Tuesday with Polish Deputy Prime Minister Wladysław Kosiniak-Kamysz regarding the decision and longer-term force planning, the Pentagon said. Washington pledged to remain "in close contact" with Warsaw throughout the review process, including efforts to preserve a robust US military presence in Poland.
Parnell closed with a pointed message to the wider alliance.
"Poland has shown both the ability and resolve to defend itself. Other NATO allies should follow suit," he said.
Chief spokesman Sean Parnell framed the reduction as a return to baseline.
"This returns us to the levels of BCTs in Europe in 2021," Parnell said in a statement, describing the decision as the outcome of a "comprehensive, multilayered process" focused on reassessing US force posture in Europe.
"This is resulting in a temporary delay of the deployment of U.S. forces to Poland, which is a model U.S. ally," he added.
Parnell stressed that final decisions on troop positioning across Europe remain contingent on further reviews of American strategic and operational requirements, as well as evaluations of how much burden NATO allies are willing to shoulder in their own defense.
The review was explicitly tied to President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda, with Parnell arguing that European allies — not Washington — should bear primary responsibility for conventional defense on the continent.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth spoke earlier Tuesday with Polish Deputy Prime Minister Wladysław Kosiniak-Kamysz regarding the decision and longer-term force planning, the Pentagon said. Washington pledged to remain "in close contact" with Warsaw throughout the review process, including efforts to preserve a robust US military presence in Poland.
Parnell closed with a pointed message to the wider alliance.
"Poland has shown both the ability and resolve to defend itself. Other NATO allies should follow suit," he said.
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