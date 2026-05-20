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Israel Seizes Dozens of Vessels from Gaza-Bound Global Sumud Flotilla
(MENAFN) Israeli forces took control of more than 40 vessels from the 54-boat Global Sumud flotilla heading toward Gaza on Tuesday, according to reports from Israeli media outlets.
Reports said nearly 300 activists aboard the convoy were also detained, citing unnamed security officials.
According to reports, several vessels had not yet been stopped, with parts of the flotilla still remaining in international waters as Israeli naval operations continued.
The interception came after Israeli forces launched an operation Monday against the aid convoy while it was sailing in international waters, drawing strong international criticism and condemnation.
The Global Sumud flotilla had departed Thursday from the Turkish city of Marmaris in an effort to challenge the Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza since 2007. The convoy consisted of 54 vessels carrying humanitarian assistance.
This was not the first confrontation involving the flotilla movement.
Reports recalled that in late April, Israeli forces targeted flotilla vessels in international waters near the Greek island of Crete. At that time, the convoy included 345 participants representing 39 countries, including citizens from Turkey.
Reports said nearly 300 activists aboard the convoy were also detained, citing unnamed security officials.
According to reports, several vessels had not yet been stopped, with parts of the flotilla still remaining in international waters as Israeli naval operations continued.
The interception came after Israeli forces launched an operation Monday against the aid convoy while it was sailing in international waters, drawing strong international criticism and condemnation.
The Global Sumud flotilla had departed Thursday from the Turkish city of Marmaris in an effort to challenge the Israeli blockade imposed on Gaza since 2007. The convoy consisted of 54 vessels carrying humanitarian assistance.
This was not the first confrontation involving the flotilla movement.
Reports recalled that in late April, Israeli forces targeted flotilla vessels in international waters near the Greek island of Crete. At that time, the convoy included 345 participants representing 39 countries, including citizens from Turkey.
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