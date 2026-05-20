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Putin Says Russia-China Ties Have Reached “Unprecedented Level”
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin said ties between Moscow and Beijing have reached what he described as an “unprecedented level” ahead of his upcoming visit to China, as stated by reports released Tuesday.
In a recorded message issued before departing for Beijing, Putin said Russia and China intend to further strengthen collaboration across political affairs, economic relations, defense matters and humanitarian cooperation.
“Our friendship is not directed against anyone,” Putin said, adding that relations between the two nations were founded on “mutual understanding and trust” as well as support for each other’s key national interests, including sovereignty and territorial unity.
According to reports, Putin noted that he would travel to Beijing at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom he referred to as a “long-time good friend.” He also emphasized the importance of continued high-level dialogue in advancing relations between the two countries.
The Russian leader further stated that Moscow and Beijing have developed what he called a “genuinely strategic relationship and comprehensive partnership” over the 25 years since the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.
In a recorded message issued before departing for Beijing, Putin said Russia and China intend to further strengthen collaboration across political affairs, economic relations, defense matters and humanitarian cooperation.
“Our friendship is not directed against anyone,” Putin said, adding that relations between the two nations were founded on “mutual understanding and trust” as well as support for each other’s key national interests, including sovereignty and territorial unity.
According to reports, Putin noted that he would travel to Beijing at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, whom he referred to as a “long-time good friend.” He also emphasized the importance of continued high-level dialogue in advancing relations between the two countries.
The Russian leader further stated that Moscow and Beijing have developed what he called a “genuinely strategic relationship and comprehensive partnership” over the 25 years since the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.
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