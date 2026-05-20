Tesla Cybertruck Sinks In Lake During Water Test, Viral Video Explodes Online (WATCH)

A Tesla Cybertruck owner in Texas, US, ended up in jail Monday night after he drove his electric vehicle into Grapevine Lake to test its "Wade Mode" feature, according to Grapevine police. Around 8:00 p.m. (local time), reports of a car in the water sent police and firemen to Katie's Woods Boat Ramp. Near the coast, they discovered the Cybertruck half submerged. As the truck started to sink, a passerby joked, "Yo sir, you can't park there," as the event was recorded on camera.

In order to activate Wade Mode, one of the Cybertruck's off-road settings, the driver admitted to authorities that he intentionally drove the vehicle into the lake. According to Tesla, the mode's suspension is adjusted to assist safeguard the car while it travels slowly through shallow water. It does not activate automatically, thus the driver must engage it manually.

"The vehicle became disabled and took on water. The driver and passengers abandoned the vehicle and the Grapevine Fire Department Water Rescue Team assisted in removing it from the lake," Grapevine Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. "The driver was arrested on charges of Operation of Vehicle in Closed Section of Park/Lake and numerous water safety equipment violations."

The Grapevine Fire Department's Water Rescue Team and other authorities later used a wrecker to pull the waterlogged Cybertruck out of the lake.

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ALERT: Man arrested after putting his Cybertruck in 'Wade Mode' and accidentally sinking it in a lake in Grapevine, Texas responded to a call about a Cybertruck sunken off of Katie's Woods Park Boat Ramp at around 8 PM say the driver put his Tesla in... twitter/jQ7YXk36Xk

- E X X ➠A L E R T S (@ExxAlerts) May 19, 2026

Jimmy Jack McDaniel was named as the driver, according to The Independent. He was charged with driving a vehicle in a closed area of a park or lake, operating without a valid boat registration, and other infractions of water safety equipment. He was taken into Grapevine Jail. McDaniel informed NBC 5 that he has successfully drove the Cybertruck in the Atlantic Ocean and other bodies of water.

The owner's handbook for Tesla advises drivers to check underwater conditions before entering and to avoid driving in deep or swiftly moving water since doing so might result in damage, injury, or worse.