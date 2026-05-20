Bengaluru: NRI Arrested For Bringing Live Bullets From US, Leaving Loaded Magazine In Hotel Room

The JC Nagar police have arrested an NRI for allegedly illegally bringing seven live revolver bullets into India from abroad. The incident came to light after a forgotten firearm magazine was discovered in a hotel room, triggering a police investigation that led to his arrest.

Arman Mutaahar, a resident of RT Nagar, has been taken into custody after police recovered a magazine containing seven live bullets from a Ruger firearm. According to officials, Arman had come to a hotel in the city for a party with a friend when he inadvertently left the magazine behind. The hotel staff later found it and alerted the police, which initiated the case.

Background Of the Accused And Previous Case In the US

Arman has reportedly been living in the United States for several years and holds a Green Card. He has previously worked in the US military as well as in a software company. A few months ago, he was arrested in the US for allegedly threatening his wife's ex-husband with a revolver during a family dispute. He was later released on bail, reportedly with assistance from his wife, before returning to India.

Weapon Licence And Circumstances Of the Case

Police stated that Arman had a valid licence for his Ruger pistol in the United States. However, the weapon had already been confiscated by US authorities in connection with the earlier case. Despite this, he allegedly brought the magazine containing live bullets into India. On April 27, he visited a hotel to meet a friend and accidentally left the magazine in his room. When he failed to return for nearly two weeks, the hotel manager informed the JC Nagar police, who then launched an investigation and detained him.

Interrogation By Central And State Agencies

Following the recovery of the live ammunition, multiple agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB), the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the Internal Security Division, have reportedly questioned Arman as part of the ongoing investigation. Officials are examining all aspects of the case to determine further legal action.