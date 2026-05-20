403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump to Join G7 Summit in France
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is scheduled to travel to France in June to participate in the Group of Seven (G7) leaders’ gathering, according to local media reports released Tuesday.
This year’s meeting will be hosted in Evian-les-Bains, a town in southeastern France, from June 15 to 17.
The G7 unites seven of the globe’s most industrially advanced nations – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States – with the European Union also included as a participant.
The summit functions as the central forum where members deliberate and align strategies to confront pressing worldwide economic, financial, and geopolitical issues.
This year’s meeting will be hosted in Evian-les-Bains, a town in southeastern France, from June 15 to 17.
The G7 unites seven of the globe’s most industrially advanced nations – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States – with the European Union also included as a participant.
The summit functions as the central forum where members deliberate and align strategies to confront pressing worldwide economic, financial, and geopolitical issues.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment