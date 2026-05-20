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Trump to Join G7 Summit in France

Trump to Join G7 Summit in France


2026-05-20 02:13:20
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is scheduled to travel to France in June to participate in the Group of Seven (G7) leaders’ gathering, according to local media reports released Tuesday.

This year’s meeting will be hosted in Evian-les-Bains, a town in southeastern France, from June 15 to 17.

The G7 unites seven of the globe’s most industrially advanced nations – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States – with the European Union also included as a participant.

The summit functions as the central forum where members deliberate and align strategies to confront pressing worldwide economic, financial, and geopolitical issues.

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