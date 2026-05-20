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Nuclear Watchdog Warns of Risks at Barakah Plant
(MENAFN) The chief of the UN’s nuclear monitoring body issued a stark caution on Tuesday, highlighting that any direct strike on the Barakah nuclear facility in the United Arab Emirates could trigger severe radioactive repercussions.
Speaking during an urgent gathering of the UN Security Council after a recent drone incident aimed at the site, Rafael Grossi described the situation as deeply troubling. He emphasized, "This is a nuclear site in the Middle East, where the consequences of an attack could be most serious."
Grossi underscored that the Barakah installation, located in the Abu Dhabi Emirate roughly 300 kilometers (186 miles) from the capital, is a functioning nuclear station housing thousands of kilograms of nuclear substances, including both unused and spent fuel. He warned, "In case of an attack on the Barakah nuclear power plant, a direct hit could result in a very high release of radioactivity to the environment."
He further explained that harm to external electricity supply lines could also create grave dangers, potentially resulting in damage to the reactor’s core.
Grossi concluded by noting that either scenario would necessitate urgent protective actions such as evacuations, sheltering, and the distribution of stable iodine across areas stretching hundreds of kilometers.
Speaking during an urgent gathering of the UN Security Council after a recent drone incident aimed at the site, Rafael Grossi described the situation as deeply troubling. He emphasized, "This is a nuclear site in the Middle East, where the consequences of an attack could be most serious."
Grossi underscored that the Barakah installation, located in the Abu Dhabi Emirate roughly 300 kilometers (186 miles) from the capital, is a functioning nuclear station housing thousands of kilograms of nuclear substances, including both unused and spent fuel. He warned, "In case of an attack on the Barakah nuclear power plant, a direct hit could result in a very high release of radioactivity to the environment."
He further explained that harm to external electricity supply lines could also create grave dangers, potentially resulting in damage to the reactor’s core.
Grossi concluded by noting that either scenario would necessitate urgent protective actions such as evacuations, sheltering, and the distribution of stable iodine across areas stretching hundreds of kilometers.
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