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US, Israel Plan to Reinstate Ahmadinejad After Iran Strikes
(MENAFN) According to a Tuesday report by The New York Times, the United States and Israel devised a scheme to install a former Iranian hardline leader shortly after both nations initiated a military campaign against Iran. The offensive, which began on February 28, included air raids that killed then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
American officials revealed to the Times that the "audacious" strategy was crafted by Israeli authorities with Washington’s endorsement. The objective was to replace Tehran’s leadership with a figure President Donald Trump had suggested in the early stages of the conflict: it would be preferable if "someone from within" Iran assumed control of the nation.
That "someone" was Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, "the former Iranian president known for his hardline, anti-Israel and anti-American views." Reports indicate he was approached regarding the potential regime change, though details of how he was recruited remain unclear. The Times emphasized that Ahmadinejad was an "unusual choice," given his reputation during his 2005–2013 presidency for urging to "wipe Israel off the map."
He was also "a strong supporter of Iran's nuclear program, a fierce critic of the United States, and known for violently cracking down on internal dissent."
The plan quickly unraveled when Ahmadinejad "was injured on the war's first day by an Israeli strike at his home in Tehran that had been designed to free him from house arrest." Officials told the Times that both Ahmadinejad and American representatives "became disillusioned with the regime change plan" after the operation failed.
American officials revealed to the Times that the "audacious" strategy was crafted by Israeli authorities with Washington’s endorsement. The objective was to replace Tehran’s leadership with a figure President Donald Trump had suggested in the early stages of the conflict: it would be preferable if "someone from within" Iran assumed control of the nation.
That "someone" was Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, "the former Iranian president known for his hardline, anti-Israel and anti-American views." Reports indicate he was approached regarding the potential regime change, though details of how he was recruited remain unclear. The Times emphasized that Ahmadinejad was an "unusual choice," given his reputation during his 2005–2013 presidency for urging to "wipe Israel off the map."
He was also "a strong supporter of Iran's nuclear program, a fierce critic of the United States, and known for violently cracking down on internal dissent."
The plan quickly unraveled when Ahmadinejad "was injured on the war's first day by an Israeli strike at his home in Tehran that had been designed to free him from house arrest." Officials told the Times that both Ahmadinejad and American representatives "became disillusioned with the regime change plan" after the operation failed.
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