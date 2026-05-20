Trump Says Iran War Will End 'Very Quickly'

Donald Trump said Wednesday he believes the conflict with Iran could end“very quickly,” adding that Tehran is seeking an agreement to end the crisis and ease tensions with United States.

Speaking at the White House alongside US lawmakers, Trump said Iranian officials were“tired of the situation” and eager to move toward negotiations, according to reports by international media.

Trump said Washington would not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons but expressed hope that the conflict and the Iranian nuclear issue could be resolved through peaceful means.

The US president also revealed that he recently cancelled a planned military operation against Iran following requests from regional allies concerned about a wider regional escalation.

His remarks came shortly after Iranian media reported that Tehran had delivered a new 14-point proposal to Washington through Pakistani intermediaries aimed at reviving negotiations.

Tensions between Iran, the United States and Israel have sharply increased in recent weeks following military exchanges, regional security incidents and growing concerns over Iran's nuclear activities.

Regional instability has also intensified after reported drone attacks launched from Iraq toward Saudi Arabia and a separate drone strike targeting the UAE's Barakah nuclear facility, raising fears of a broader Middle East conflict.

Iranian officials, including senior adviser Mohsen Rezaei, have recently warned that Tehran could respond forcefully to any US military action and threatened to break what they described as a naval blockade in regional waters.