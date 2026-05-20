Pakistan PM Says Operations Against Kabul Will Continue 'With Full Force'

Speaking during a visit to Quetta, Sharif said the operation targets“terrorist proxy groups based in Afghanistan” and vowed that Pakistani forces would continue striking militant hideouts and infrastructure.

Pakistan launched the operation after border tensions and clashes with the Taliban escalated sharply in recent months.

Sharif praised the Pakistani military for its“professionalism and sacrifices” and reaffirmed Islamabad's commitment to defending the country against growing security threats.

Pakistan claims more than 700 militants have been killed during the operation, though Taliban authorities have rejected those figures and denied allowing Afghanistan territory to be used against neighboring countries.

Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir recently warned that any future attacks against Pakistan would receive a“broader and painful” response beyond conventional military limits.

Security concerns have intensified after a deadly explosion in the Bannu area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and several recent militant attacks targeting Pakistani security forces and civilians.

Islamabad has repeatedly accused militant groups, including factions linked to Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, of operating from Afghanistan territory, allegations the Taliban administration continues to deny.

Despite multiple rounds of talks in Qatar, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Urumqi, both sides have failed to reach a lasting agreement to reduce tensions along the border.