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Putin Describes Ties Between Moscow, Beijing
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Wednesday that the relationship between Russia and China has reached “an unprecedentedly high level,” noting that trade between the two nations has expanded more than thirtyfold over the last quarter century.
During a gathering with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing, Putin referred to President Xi Jinping as a “dear friend.” He highlighted a Chinese saying: “if friends have not seen each other for one day, it feels as though three autumns have passed,” emphasizing the warmth of their personal connection.
At the start of discussions in the Fujian Hall of the Great Hall of the People, Putin reiterated that ties between Russia and China had reached “an unprecedentedly high level” and now “serve as a model of partnership.”
He remarked that “against the backdrop of the crisis in the Middle East, Russia continues to maintain its role as a reliable supplier of resources, while China remains a responsible consumer of these resources.”
Putin also confirmed his plan to participate in the 2026 APEC Summit in Shenzhen this November and extended an invitation to Xi to visit Russia in the coming year.
According to Putin, Moscow and Beijing remain committed to promoting “cultural and civilizational diversity” and honoring the independent paths of development chosen by sovereign states.
During a gathering with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing, Putin referred to President Xi Jinping as a “dear friend.” He highlighted a Chinese saying: “if friends have not seen each other for one day, it feels as though three autumns have passed,” emphasizing the warmth of their personal connection.
At the start of discussions in the Fujian Hall of the Great Hall of the People, Putin reiterated that ties between Russia and China had reached “an unprecedentedly high level” and now “serve as a model of partnership.”
He remarked that “against the backdrop of the crisis in the Middle East, Russia continues to maintain its role as a reliable supplier of resources, while China remains a responsible consumer of these resources.”
Putin also confirmed his plan to participate in the 2026 APEC Summit in Shenzhen this November and extended an invitation to Xi to visit Russia in the coming year.
According to Putin, Moscow and Beijing remain committed to promoting “cultural and civilizational diversity” and honoring the independent paths of development chosen by sovereign states.
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