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Trump Set to Attend G7 Summit in France
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump is set to travel to France in June to attend the Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit, local media reported Tuesday.
This year's gathering will be held in the scenic southeastern French resort town of Evian-les-Bains from June 15–17.
The G7 unites seven of the globe's most economically advanced nations — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US — alongside the European Union as a full participating member.
The summit serves as the premier multilateral forum through which member states align their positions and coordinate collective responses to pressing global economic, financial, and geopolitical challenges.
This year's gathering will be held in the scenic southeastern French resort town of Evian-les-Bains from June 15–17.
The G7 unites seven of the globe's most economically advanced nations — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US — alongside the European Union as a full participating member.
The summit serves as the premier multilateral forum through which member states align their positions and coordinate collective responses to pressing global economic, financial, and geopolitical challenges.
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