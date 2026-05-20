Twisha Sharma Case Update: Top Cop's Statement Flips The Script, Mother-In-Law's 'Drug' Claim Busted

The high-profile death of newly-wed Twisha Sharma in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, is getting more complicated by the day. Twisha, who was from Noida, was found hanging in her in-laws' house in Bhopal on May 12. Now, a top police officer in Bhopal has made a statement that has completely changed the direction of the case. Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar has clearly stated that this is a case of suicide, not murder. However, because of the serious allegations from the deceased's family and the influential background of her in-laws, this case has turned into a major legal and social battle.

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: On the Twisha Sharma death case, Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar says, "Family members came to me and submitted an application. I had just said that the police has no objection to another post mortem. We had made their application a part of our... twitter/9mNmtgg7r0

- Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 20, 2026

Post-mortem's 'Ante-Mortem' Truth: Did she die before being hanged?

With Twisha's family suspecting murder, Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar has presented scientific evidence. The Police Commissioner explained, "According to our investigation so far and the post-mortem report, this is a case of 'ante-mortem hanging'." This simply means that Twisha died because of hanging, and she wasn't killed and then hanged. The Commissioner stressed that all the evidence gathered so far dismisses the murder theory and points towards suicide.

#WATCH | Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune | Friends and faculty members of Indira University, Pune gathered for a prayer meeting to pay tribute to its alumna, Twisha Sharma.(19.05) twitter/tXKMig7NYk

- ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2026

Mother-in-law's 'Ganja' Claim Falls Flat: Medical Report Finds No Drugs

The most shocking twist in this case came when Twisha's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh (a retired judge), made serious allegations against the deceased. Giribala Singh had claimed that Twisha was addicted to ganja (drugs) and that her family had pushed her into the glamour industry and then abandoned her. But the Police Commissioner completely debunked this claim, saying, "The post-mortem report shows no signs of drug use. Nothing of this sort has come up in our investigation either." This revelation from the medical report has made the mother-in-law's statements highly questionable.

Police had locked the terrace. I said my plants will die. You do your work. But for me, every plant is a living entity. And I have to save them: Giribala Singh, mother-in-law of deceased Twisha Sharma. twitter/AHg3iMuEjG

- Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 19, 2026

Husband on the Run, Influential Mother-in-Law, and the Mysterious 'Suicide Belt' Blunder

Ever since Twisha's death, her husband Samarth Singh has been mysteriously missing, and the police are searching for him. Both Samarth and his mother, Giribala Singh, have been named as the main accused in the case. Meanwhile, a serious lapse in the police investigation has also come to light. The belt used for the suicide was not initially sent to the post-mortem table. Admitting this mistake, the Commissioner said, "As soon as we found out, the belt was sent to the hospital and the doctors' report has been taken. This will not have a negative impact on our main investigation, but a separate inquiry will be conducted for this lapse."

Her whole family was carrying the dead body of Twisha Sharma from up stairs.I mean, she was so stubborn and had liberal views, why would one take one self's life Twisha Sharma gets justice unlike Atul Subhash death twitter/lxbBAV7l8d

- Dear Men (@Dear_Men_Life) May 19, 2026

Family Refuses to Take Body: Firm on Demand for a Second Post-mortem

Demanding justice, Twisha's family has taken a firm stand. They have refused to take Twisha's body from the mortuary for the final rites. The family is demanding that a second post-mortem be conducted. The family alleged that the police initially granted permission for it and then revoked it. Clarifying the situation, Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said, "The police do not have the authority to order a second post-mortem. The family will have to go to court for that. We have just made their application a part of the case diary." For now, the grieving family is preparing for a legal battle in hopes of securing justice.