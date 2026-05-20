Dental Intelligence Announces New Wave of AI-Powered Features Built for the Way Practices Actually Work

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three new AI capabilities are scheduled to launch in Q2 with more details to follow.

Pleasant Grove, UT, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Intelligence (DI), the leading dental practice performance platform, today announced a new wave of innovation set to roll out beginning in Q2 of 2026, centered around three upcoming AI-powered capabilities designed to elevate practice performance, streamline operations, and enhance the human side of dentistry.

While full details remain under wraps, these advancements mark a significant step forward in DI's ongoing commitment to building technology that works for dental teams, not around them.

“We've watched a lot of AI functionality hit the dental market in the last two years. Some of it is genuinely useful, and a lot of it is a solution in search of a problem,” said Sudarshan Raghunathan, CTO at Dental Intelligence.“Our job has always been to understand dental practices at a deeper level than anyone else in the space, and that's the standard we held ourselves to before building anything. The resulting features we built are a direct reflection of the gaps that real practices wrestle with every day. To us, filling those was way more important than something that exists to look flashy in a tech demo.”







Dental Intelligence

With three distinct AI-driven innovations set to debut in the coming weeks, Dental Intelligence's vision for AI is grounded in partnership. These solutions are built to extend the capabilities of practice teams while preserving the human connection at the heart of dentistry.

Details on each feature will be announced on a rolling basis as they become available to customers. Practices interested in early access can sign up here to receive updates as soon as these features become available.

About Dental Intelligence

Dental Intelligence is an end-to-end practice performance platform built to help dental professionals Practice Smarter By connecting real-time analytics and data insights with patient engagement tools and workflow automation, dental teams gain the clarity and confidence to fill schedules, boost case acceptance, and improve patient retention. Our cloud-based software platform combines essential performance tracking (daily huddle reports, practice and provider scorecards, revenue cycle management, customizable dashboards, etc.) with integrated patient communication tools like automated appointment reminders, follow-ups, two-way and bulk texting, email marketing, insurance claims management, online scheduling, and digital forms. Everything syncs securely with your practice management software through an intuitive interface that makes today easy, and tomorrow achievable. It's a powerful time-saving platform and growth engine, enabling practices and DSOs of all sizes to achieve their unique goals faster and more reliably.

Media Contact:

Kevin Rach

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Dental Intelligence Announces New Wave of AI-Powered Features Built for the Way Practices Actually Work