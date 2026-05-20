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Readybid Launches Digital Escrow System To Secure Hotel Contract Commitments In Corporate Travel
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Diego, CA, 19 May 2026: ReadyBid, a global provider of hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology, today announced the launch of its new Digital Escrow System, designed to provide greater security and assurance in hotel procurement agreements.
As corporate travel programs expand globally, procurement teams are increasingly managing complex agreements with hotel suppliers across multiple markets. Ensuring that both parties meet contractual commitments - such as rate availability, service levels, and payment terms - can be challenging, particularly in dynamic travel environments.
The new digital escrow system introduces a structured mechanism to safeguard commitments during hotel sourcing and contract execution.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said trust and accountability are essential in procurement relationships.
“Hotel agreements rely on mutual commitment,” Friedmann said.“A digital escrow system adds an extra layer of confidence for both organizations and suppliers.”
Using ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform, procurement teams can structure agreements where certain commitments - such as negotiated rates or service guarantees - are secured within a digital escrow framework.
This approach ensures that agreed terms are honored before transactions are finalized, reducing the risk of discrepancies between negotiated agreements and actual delivery.
ReadyBid's dashboards provide visibility into escrow status, allowing procurement teams to track compliance with contractual obligations in real time.
For multinational enterprises, this capability improves governance across global travel programs and reduces exposure to contractual risk.
The system also enhances supplier relationships by establishing clear expectations and accountability mechanisms.
Additionally, it streamlines dispute resolution by providing a structured record of commitments and fulfillment status.
“Security builds trust,” Friedmann added.“When both sides have assurance, procurement becomes more reliable.”
ReadyBid expects digital escrow systems to become increasingly relevant as enterprises seek more secure and transparent procurement processes.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid is a global technology provider specializing in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing solutions for enterprise travel programs. The ReadyBid platform enables corporations and travel management companies to streamline hotel procurement, manage hotel bidding events, standardize hotel RFP templates, and improve transparency across global business travel management operations.
Learn more at or contact [email protected].
As corporate travel programs expand globally, procurement teams are increasingly managing complex agreements with hotel suppliers across multiple markets. Ensuring that both parties meet contractual commitments - such as rate availability, service levels, and payment terms - can be challenging, particularly in dynamic travel environments.
The new digital escrow system introduces a structured mechanism to safeguard commitments during hotel sourcing and contract execution.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said trust and accountability are essential in procurement relationships.
“Hotel agreements rely on mutual commitment,” Friedmann said.“A digital escrow system adds an extra layer of confidence for both organizations and suppliers.”
Using ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform, procurement teams can structure agreements where certain commitments - such as negotiated rates or service guarantees - are secured within a digital escrow framework.
This approach ensures that agreed terms are honored before transactions are finalized, reducing the risk of discrepancies between negotiated agreements and actual delivery.
ReadyBid's dashboards provide visibility into escrow status, allowing procurement teams to track compliance with contractual obligations in real time.
For multinational enterprises, this capability improves governance across global travel programs and reduces exposure to contractual risk.
The system also enhances supplier relationships by establishing clear expectations and accountability mechanisms.
Additionally, it streamlines dispute resolution by providing a structured record of commitments and fulfillment status.
“Security builds trust,” Friedmann added.“When both sides have assurance, procurement becomes more reliable.”
ReadyBid expects digital escrow systems to become increasingly relevant as enterprises seek more secure and transparent procurement processes.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid is a global technology provider specializing in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing solutions for enterprise travel programs. The ReadyBid platform enables corporations and travel management companies to streamline hotel procurement, manage hotel bidding events, standardize hotel RFP templates, and improve transparency across global business travel management operations.
Learn more at or contact [email protected].
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