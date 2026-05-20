US Redirects 89 Commercial Vessels Linked To Iran As Part Of Blockade

"CENTCOM forces continue total enforcement of the U.S. blockade against Iran, stopping the flow of commerce into and out of Iranian ports. 89 commercial vessels have been redirected to ensure compliance," the report says.

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