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US Redirects 89 Commercial Vessels Linked To Iran As Part Of Blockade
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Since the beginning of the naval blockade, the US Navy has intercepted 89 Iran-linked merchant vessels heading to or leaving Iranian ports, the U.S. Central Command in the Middle East (CENTCOM) said, Trend reports.
"CENTCOM forces continue total enforcement of the U.S. blockade against Iran, stopping the flow of commerce into and out of Iranian ports. 89 commercial vessels have been redirected to ensure compliance," the report says.--
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