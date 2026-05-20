Solana Futures Funding Rate Turns Negative, Signaling Market Shift

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Solana 's native token SOL faced a roughly 15% correction after a rejection near $98 on May 11, with traders watching a potential support retest at around $83 on the following Tuesday. The move comes as perpetual futures funding rates shifted into negative territory, signaling greater appetite for bearish leverage and adding to the pressure from softer on-chain activity. Market data indicate SOL 's funding rate slipped to around -3% on Tuesday, down sharply from +8% just days earlier, underscoring investors' preference for hedges or short exposure in a choppy price environment. A Friday-to-Tuesday drift kept the market away from sustained bullish leverage, with a note that funding costs tend to settle near neutral levels in calmer conditions. The price action has also intersected with a broader deterioration in Solana 's on-chain usage, compounding concerns about its near-term trajectory.

Solana's perpetual futures funding rate turned negative, suggesting rising demand for short SOL positions as the token traded near resistance. Competition from rival networks, particularly Hyperliquid and Base, is intensifying, threatening Solana's DEX volume and ecosystem revenue share. Solana's DEX activity has declined meaningfully since January, with DApp revenue around $20 million per week and weekly DEX volume near $11 billion, down from prior peaks. Solana remains a leading source of DApp revenue, but Ethereum 's broader TVL advantage remains intact, highlighting sectoral competition for user momentum and liquidity. Questions persist about on-chain activity quality, including potential MEV-related spoofing on low-cost Solana DApps, underscoring ongoing data-quality and integrity concerns.

Key takeawaysFunding dynamics, price action, and what it signals

The price action around SOL has been shaped by a blend of resistance tests and shifting funding costs. After a rejection at around $98 in early May, SOL retraced and briefly tested the low-to-mid $80s, before another pullback. The latest data show a negative perpetual funding rate, with Tuesday readings around -3%-a material swing from the weekend's +8%-indicating a market skew toward short exposure and a higher cost to hold long positions in neutral to bearish conditions. In practical terms, negative funding rates imply that longs must pay shorts to maintain their leverage, a sign of faltering demand for a sustained bounce rather than a confident upside breakout. The broader price framework, including a move below $90 at the weekend, has reinforced caution around near-term upside catalysts for SOL.

These funding dynamics sit alongside a price thread that has faced a harder environment for bulls to gain traction, as investors weigh on-chain activity and the competitive landscape for Solana's ecosystem. While SOL's price strength is often tied to usage and developer traction, the current regime points to a watchful market awaiting a clearer debt-to-equity balance in Solana's on-chain activity and liquidity flows.

Solana's ecosystem under pressure: DEX activity and DApp revenue

Defi analytics show a meaningful slowdown in Solana's DEX and DApp activity since January. Solana's weekly DApp revenue has stabilized around $20 million, down from roughly $35 million in January. In parallel, total weekly DEX volume on the network sits around $11 billion, compared with about $25 billion per week earlier in the year. The pullback in DApp demand has fed into a softer revenue environment for developers and liquidity providers, even as Solana remains a leading chain for new application launches and trading activity within its ecosystem.

Among the week's revenue leaders on Solana are Pump, Axiom Pro, Phantom, and Jupiter, collectively accounting for roughly two-thirds of DApp revenue share over a 30-day period. This concentration indicates both a high degree of activity among a core set of applications and continued competition for developer and liquidity incentives in the Solana ecosystem. Although Solana still commands a dominant share of DApp revenue in its class, the broader DeFi layer remains exposed to shifting usage patterns as competitors sharpen their positions.

Competitive dynamics: Hyperliquid, Base, and the liquidity race

Solana's ecosystem is contending with intensified competition from rival networks leveraging different models to capture DEX volume. Hyperliquid has emerged as a direct threat, particularly through its approach to perpetual contracts and high-throughput trading features that are integrated at or near the consensus layer. On the other hand, Base-an Ethereum Layer 2 network linked to Coinbase -offers tighter integration into the Coinbase ecosystem, positioning it to siphon liquidity that might otherwise flow to Solana's on-chain venues.

In the broader picture, Solana's on-chain value metrics show a mixed picture. Solana remains a top blockchain by DApp revenue and retains significant TVL, but it now sits behind Ethereum in total value locked-Ethereum remains the dominant chain with roughly $43.2 billion in TVL, reflecting substantial collateralized lending and staking activity. Among Solana-compatible platforms, Jupiter, Kamino, Sanctum, and Raydium continue to be major DEX and staking DApps, collectively anchoring the network's TVL around $5.9 billion, well ahead of competing chains like BNB Chain and Base in specific categories but not in the broad TVL race.

Looking at the data through this competitive lens is essential for investors and builders. If Solana can arrest the slide in DEX volumes and re-accelerate DApp usage, its relative position could improve even in a crowded field. Conversely, sustained gains by Hyperliquid and Base could compress Solana's liquidity and revenue share, making the network's path forward more dependent on renewed developer activity and strategic incentives to attract traders back to Solana-based venues.

MEV, spoofing concerns, and what to watch next

Solana's low transaction fees create both opportunities and risks for activity within DApps. Some observers warn that the same cost efficiency that benefits ordinary users also creates a favorable environment for maximal extractable value (MEV) botting and spoofing, potentially inflating on-chain activity without corresponding real user engagement. The pattern has drawn attention from analysts who monitor unusual concentration of activity across certain platforms. For example, a post on X by a market observer highlighted that about 1,600 addresses appeared to account for a disproportionate share of volumes on PreStocks, a synthetic asset market operating on Solana. While such patterns align with arbitrage-like behavior, they also raise questions about whether some activity is genuine trading or volume manipulation. The claim underscores the need for ongoing vigilance over data quality as Solana's ecosystem scales.

These dynamics matter for investors and builders because the quality of on-chain activity directly informs token economics, network security incentives, and the attractiveness of Solana-based products to developers and traders. As competition intensifies with Base's Coinbase tie-in and Hyperliquid's perpetual-focused approach, the next several quarters will be crucial for Solana to demonstrate that growth in DApp usage and DEX volume can outpace a widening field of alternatives.

For readers tracking the data, several sources provide ongoing insight: Laevitas data shows the shifting funding rate terrain for SOL perpetuals, while DefiLlama offers the weekly DApp revenue and TVL figures used to map Solana's ecosystem health. Observers will want to watch whether SOL's price reclaims key levels and whether DEX activity rebounds as memecoin trading and other liquidity magnets regain steam.

As the market navigates a landscape of rising competition and evolving on-chain behavior, the coming weeks could reveal whether Solana can stabilize usage or whether the advantage shifts decisively toward rivals like Base and Hyperliquid. Investors should monitor funding-rate signals, DEX volume dynamics, and the quality of on-chain activity to gauge Solana's path forward.

What's next to watch: a potential rebound in DEX activity and developer engagement, a clearer trend in on-chain activity quality, and how Base's Coinbase integration may reshape liquidity flows. The coming data points will help determine if Solana can restore momentum or if the current crosswinds deepen the competitive gap.

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