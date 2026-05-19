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PM Meets Ethiopian Minister

PM Meets Ethiopian Minister


2026-05-19 11:18:19
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani held a meeting in Doha Tuesday with Ethiopia's State Minister for Political and Economic Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hadera Abera Admassu.

They discussed co-operation and relations between the countries and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to issues of common interest.

Political Economic Diplomacy Ministry of Foreign Affairs

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Gulf Times

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