TN Class 10 Results To Be Declared Today

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 20 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will announce the results of the Class 10 public examinations for the 2025-26 academic year on Wednesday, bringing an end to the anxious wait of lakhs of students and parents across the state.

According to an official press release issued by the Directorate of Government Examinations, the results will be formally released at 9.30 a.m. by School Education Minister Rajmohan at the Arignar Anna Centenary Library complex in Kotturpuram, Chennai.

Thousands of students who appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations are expected to check their results immediately after the official declaration.

The annual public examinations are considered a significant milestone in students' academic journey, often playing an important role in determining future educational pathways.

Students will be able to access their results via several official online platforms, ensuring a smooth, hassle-free process.

To check their marks online, students will need to enter their registration number and date of birth in the designated fields on the websites.

Authorities have advised students to keep their hall ticket details ready to avoid delays while accessing the result portals.

Apart from the online facilities, students can also obtain their examination results directly from the schools where they studied.

School administrations are expected to facilitate access to results for students and parents.

In addition, the government has arranged for results to be sent through SMS services.

School students will receive their results on the mobile phone numbers submitted to their respective schools, while private candidates will receive result notifications on the mobile numbers provided during the online application process.

Education department officials said the multiple access options have been put in place to reduce server congestion and ensure that students across the state can receive their results quickly and conveniently.