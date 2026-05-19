Chittorgarh Simmers At 46.3 Degrees Yellow, Orange Alerts Issued In 18 Rajasthan Districts

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 20 (IANS) Rajasthan continued to reel under an intense heatwave in the last 24 hours, with Chittorgarh recording the highest temperature in the state at a scorching 46.3 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for severe heatwave conditions in two districts for Wednesday, while 16 districts remain under a yellow alert as blistering temperatures and hot nights continue to grip large parts of the state.

Several districts across Rajasthan witnessed temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius as severe heatwave conditions gripped both western and eastern parts of the state from morning till late evening.

According to the Meteorological Department, nearly all districts of Rajasthan except Sirohi recorded daytime temperatures between 40 and 47 degrees Celsius. Northwestern Rajasthan remained the worst affected by the ongoing heatwave.

The Meteorological Department has warned that similar heatwave conditions are likely to persist over northeastern and western Rajasthan for the next three to four days. For Wednesday, an orange alert for severe heatwave conditions has been issued in two districts, while a yellow alert has been sounded for 16 districts.

The capital city, Jaipur, continued to face heatwave conditions for the second consecutive day. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature remained unusually high at 31.3 degrees Celsius, making Jaipur's night hotter than even desert cities like Barmer and Jaisalmer. The Meteorological Department described the conditions as a“warm night”, indicating little overnight relief from the heat.

Similar weather conditions are expected to continue in Jaipur for the next two to three days.

Amid the severe heat, special arrangements have been made at Jaipur Zoo, where water sprinklers have been installed inside the Emu enclosure to protect animals from rising temperatures.

Udaipur witnessed marginal relief compared to Monday, though temperatures remained high. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 41.7 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, compared to 43.3 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius respectively a day earlier. Despite the slight dip, strong sunshine and hot winds continued to trouble residents, with roads and markets appearing largely deserted during the afternoon hours.

Ajmer also continued to battle intense heat, with the maximum temperature reaching 41.8 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature settling at 29.3 degrees Celsius. Officials said hot winds are now being felt even during nighttime hours as the gap between day and night temperatures narrows. The Meteorological Department has forecast dry weather conditions in the Ajmer division for the coming week, accompanied by strong winds of 20 to 30 kilometres per hour.

To provide some relief from the heat, the Fire Brigade deployed water tankers to sprinkle water on roads across the city.

The entire Shekhawati belt, including Sikar, remained under severe heatwave conditions. Residents continued to face scorching heat and hot winds for the sixth consecutive day.

Sikar recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25.9 degrees Celsius. Roads and marketplaces wore a deserted look during peak afternoon hours as people stepped out only with their faces covered.

The weather department has predicted dry conditions in the region for the next four days, with no immediate relief expected.

Jodhpur recorded a daytime maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Humidity added to public discomfort, while the Meteorological Department issued a heatwave alert for the city for the next three days.