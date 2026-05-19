PM Discusses Truce With Jordan, Saudi, Turkish Counterparts

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani held separate telephone conversations Tuesday with the Jordanian Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah al-Saud, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

In his call with Safadi, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways to support and strengthen them, along with regional developments, particularly the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, and efforts aimed at de-escalation in a way that contributes to enhancing security and stability in the region.

With Prince Faisal, the PM reviewed bilateral relations and ways to support and strengthen them. They also discussed developments in the region, particularly those related to the US-Iran ceasefire as well as de-escalation efforts aimed at enhancing regional security and stability.

In his conversation with Fidan, the two sides reviewed co-operation and ways to support and strengthen it, and discussed the latest regional developments, particularly those related to the US-Iran ceasefire, along with efforts aimed at de-escalation to enhance regional security and stability.

During the three calls, the PM stressed the need for all parties to respond positively to the ongoing mediation efforts, which would pave the way for addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, leading to a sustainable agreement that prevents renewed escalation.

Hakan Fidan Ayman Safadi United States Iran