Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave Forecast Persists Scattered Rain In THESE Places

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: People across the state are really struggling with the sticky, humid heat as temperatures touch 40 degrees. The Alipore Met office says there's a chance of scattered rain in districts like Hooghly, Purulia, and Bankura

The state's residents are finding it tough to cope with the oppressive, humid heat. Everyone is finding it difficult to step out in the scorching sun. The big question on everyone's mind is how long this will last. The Met office has just released a major update on the weather.The Southwest Monsoon has already become active over the entire Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the Andaman Sea. Because of this, the monsoon might enter Kerala on May 26, which is about six days ahead of its usual schedule. However, there is no update yet on when it will arrive in Bengal.According to the Alipore Met office, Wednesday will see intense sunshine right from the morning. The extra moisture in the air will make the sweaty conditions worse, leading to discomfort throughout the day. People in Bengal are set to face another difficult day due to the heat.The day started with strong sunlight, and the heat is expected to persist all day. With the maximum temperature predicted to be 40 degrees, the heat will only increase as the day progresses.

Meanwhile, some districts might see light, scattered rain in the afternoon. These include Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, West Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, West Medinipur, and Birbhum. However, the Met office has stated that the hot and humid conditions will remain the same.

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