QA Recognised As Core Challenger In 2026 Fosway 9‐Gridtm For Digital Learning

MENAFN - Pressat)- QA has been recognised as ain the 2026 Fosway 9‐GridTM for Digital Learning. The recognition reflects QA's position in Fosway's independent analysis of the digital learning market and highlights the strength of the QA Learning Platform and its ability to support enterprise‐scale organisations with confidence and efficiency.

The Fosway 9‐GridTM is the only European‐centric market analysis designed to help corporate buyers identify HR, talent, and learning technology solutions that best fit their needs. The model evaluates providers across performance, potential, market presence, total cost of ownership, and trajectory, rather than prescribing a single“best” outcome.

QA's placement in the Core Challenger zone reflects Fosway's independent assessment of its strong core capability, delivery focus, market presence, performance, potential and trajectory. It positions QA as a credible enterprise digital learning provider for organisations looking to build practical technology and business skills at scale, particularly in high-demand areas such as AI, data, cyber, cloud and leadership.

QA's proposition focuses on enterprise‐ready digital learning that avoids unnecessary complexity, the integration of digital learning with market‐leading instructor‐led training, and structured skills pathways across areas such as AI, data, cyber, cloud, and leadership.

Jo Bishenden, Chief Learning Officer at QA, said:

“This is a strong recognition from Fosway. I believe this position reflects the depth, stability, and practical impact of QA's digital learning ecosystem.”

For more information, visit QA.

About the Fosway 9‐GridTM

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-GridTM provides an independent view of the leading learning and talent solutions in EMEA, based on research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of 250+ organizations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, Shell, and Vodafone.

