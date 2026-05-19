Canada Plans To Issue US-Dollar Global Bond
“Global bonds raise money to add to and diversify Canada's foreign currency reserves. These reserves act as a financial buffer for the government and help support stable trading of the Canadian dollar in foreign exchange markets, if ever needed,” the government department added.“This week's US-dollar global bond will further strengthen the stability of Canada's foreign currency reserves while meeting investor demand for high-quality assets backed by Canada's AAA credit ratings from most major credit rating agencies.”
Quick facts
-
Canada holds its liquid foreign reserves in the Exchange Fund Account (EFA).
Foreign exchange reserves provide a general source of prudential liquidity and help promote orderly conditions for the Canadian dollar in foreign exchange markets.
Global bonds are one source of funding that Canada uses to purchase foreign currency assets for the EFA.
The government of Canada last issued a US-dollar bond on March 11, 2025 worth USD 3.5 billion.
The post Canada plans to issue US-dollar global bond appeared first on Caribbean News Global.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment