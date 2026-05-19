Colombian Peso Falls 3.84%, The Worst Emerging Currency In May

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Colombia · Currency Markets

Key Facts

- The Colombian peso depreciated 3.84% between May 1 and May 15. The decline makes it the worst-performing emerging-market currency among 22 tracked. The dollar in Colombia closed at 3,796.78 pesos - levels not seen since December 2025.

- The Brazilian real fell 2.16% and the South Korean won 1.37% over the same period. Colombia's decline outpaced every other emerging market currency in May. The depreciation reflects both global dollar strength and Colombia-specific factors.

- The Banco de la República raised rates 100 basis points to 11.25% in March 2026. The aggressive hike reflected the central bank's response to persistent inflation. The high benchmark rate has not stabilized the currency against the combined external and political pressures.

- Three structural factors drove the May depreciation. Global dollar strength from US Treasury yields hitting 19-year highs; Ministry of Finance dollar purchases for fiscal management; rising electoral uncertainty as the August 2026 presidential transition approaches.

- The reversal from 2025 strength is striking. The Colombian peso appreciated 15% in 2025, closing at 3,744 pesos per dollar. The 2026 trajectory has reversed that gain - the currency has crossed back above 3,800 and tested levels last seen at the close of 2025.

- SURA Investments expects continued mixed performance. The asset manager projects“risks slightly inclined toward a higher exchange rate” through 2026, citing fiscal and political noise alongside a challenging starting point. Electoral volatility will be a determining factor.

The Colombian peso has become the worst-performing emerging-market currency in May, depreciating 3.84% between the 1st and the 15th of the month. The dollar in Colombia closed at 3,796.78 pesos - levels not seen since December 2025. The depreciation outpaced the Brazilian real's 2.16% and the South Korean won's 1.37% over the same period. The combination of US Treasury yields surging to 19-year highs, Ministry of Finance dollar purchases for fiscal management, and rising electoral uncertainty ahead of the August presidential transition has produced an alignment of pressure that the Banco de la República's 11.25% benchmark rate cannot fully offset. For Colombian companies with dollar debt, importers, and the broader inflation outlook, the depreciation has immediate consequences.

What does the data actually show?

The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that the Colombian peso depreciated 3.84% against the US dollar between May 1 and May 15, 2026, making it the worst-performing currency among 22 emerging-market currencies tracked by Bloomberg and major banks. The Brazilian real fell 2.16% and the South Korean won 1.37% over the same period - the Colombian decline outpaced every other emerging market currency in May. The dollar in Colombia closed at 3,796.78 pesos, up 12.08 pesos from the TRM (representative market rate) of 3,784.70. The closing level brought the Colombian peso back to levels not seen since the end of December 2025. The depreciation also brought the peso through symbolic resistance: the 3,800-per-dollar threshold that market participants had treated as a psychological boundary through the first quarter of 2026.

What is driving the depreciation?

Three forces are working simultaneously. First, global dollar strength: the US Treasury 30-year yield hit 5.189% Tuesday, the highest level since 2007. The Iran-war inflation shock has reignited dollar demand globally, pressuring emerging-market currencies. Second, Colombian Ministry of Finance dollar purchases: the Treasury has been buying dollars in the spot market for fiscal management, adding pressure on the peso. Third, electoral uncertainty: the August 7, 2026 presidential transition is approaching with the Petro administration finishing its term. Multiple candidates are competing for the presidency, and market positioning reflects uncertainty about post-Petro economic policy. The combination of external and domestic factors has produced an alignment of downward pressure that the Banco de la República 's high benchmark rate cannot fully offset.

Why does this matter for Colombian companies?

The depreciation has mixed effects across Colombian corporates. Exporters benefit through more peso revenue per dollar of international sales - a tailwind for Ecopetrol, the cut-flower sector, and other dollar-revenue businesses. Importers face higher costs for dollar-priced inputs - a headwind for retail, technology, pharmaceuticals and consumer products. Companies with dollar-denominated debt face direct refinancing pressure as the local-currency cost of their obligations rises. The country's coffee growers, paradoxically, do not benefit at scale - the peso strength in earlier periods caused damage, but the current depreciation comes alongside an Arabica price collapse driven by Brazil's harvest recovery, leaving Colombian growers with mixed and predominantly negative effects. Cement, energy and infrastructure companies with foreign-currency exposure on their balance sheets are managing translation impact carefully.

How does Banco de la República respond?

The Banco de la República - Colombia's central bank - raised the benchmark policy rate 100 basis points to 11.25% in late March 2026. The aggressive hike reflected the central bank's response to persistent inflation that had run above the 3% target throughout the previous year. The rate trajectory has not stabilized the currency because the external factors driving peso weakness are not domestic-demand factors that conventional monetary policy can address. The bank has not intervened in the FX market directly - Colombia's central bank uses a flexible exchange-rate regime and intervenes only in disorderly conditions, not to defend specific exchange-rate levels. The current depreciation is orderly, with adequate market liquidity. The next monetary-policy decision will weigh the inflation pressure from depreciation against the growth weakness from already-tight financial conditions.

What does the August election mean for the peso?

The August 7, 2026 transition represents the binary risk for the Colombian peso. The Petro administration's final 100 days are being watched closely. Multiple candidates are positioning for the presidency. The peso's trajectory will depend significantly on the perceived economic-policy orientation of the winning candidate. A market-friendly outcome - a center-right candidate committed to fiscal discipline, investor relations, and continued central-bank independence - could trigger a peso recovery toward the 3,600-3,700 range. A continuity outcome with Pacto Histórico positioning could compound the current depreciation toward 3,900-4,000. SURA Investments warns that“electoral volatility will be a determining factor” and that“risks are slightly inclined toward a higher exchange rate” through 2026. The election outcome will likely determine the FX trajectory for the rest of 2026 and into 2027.

Banco de la República's next decision: a hawkish hold would support the peso; further hikes would compound the rate-differential dynamic against the peso recovery. Presidential candidate polling: shifts in the polling toward market-friendly candidates would trigger peso strengthening; advance of left-leaning candidates would deepen pressure. Ministry of Finance dollar purchase trajectory: continued buying would add to peso pressure; pause or reversal would relieve it. US Treasury 30-year yield direction: sustained above 5.2% maintains external pressure; retreat below 4.8% would relieve emerging-market currency stress broadly. Brent oil prices: Colombia is a net energy exporter through Ecopetrol. Brent above $100 provides modest fiscal support and tailwind; Brent below $90 reduces both fiscal revenue and dollar inflow.

What should investors and analysts watch next?Frequently Asked Questions What is the TRM?

The Tasa Representativa del Mercado is Colombia's official market representative exchange rate, calculated by the Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia. The TRM serves as the legal reference rate for financial obligations denominated in dollars, fiscal calculations, and international financial reporting. The TRM is updated daily based on actual transactions in the Colombian foreign exchange market. Market participants use the TRM as the regulatory benchmark; the spot market rate can differ slightly intraday based on volume and timing of transactions.

How does this compare to past peso weakness?

The Colombian peso has been one of the more volatile Latin American currencies over recent years. In late 2024, the peso weakened over 5% in a month following the US presidential election. The 2025 recovery to 15% appreciation was driven by global dollar weakness, robust remittance inflows, and constructive Colombian public-debt management. The current 2026 depreciation reverses much of that 2025 gain. Volatility is structural for the Colombian peso given its exposure to commodity prices, US monetary policy, and domestic political cycles. Major asset managers including SURA Investments expect this volatility to persist through 2026.

What is the inflation impact?

Currency depreciation passes through to inflation via higher import costs. Colombian consumer inflation closed 2025 at 5.1% - already above the central bank's 3% target. The May depreciation adds upside pressure on inflation through 2026, particularly affecting goods, fuels, and inputs to manufacturing. The Banco de la República's 11.25% benchmark rate provides some buffer against second-round inflation effects, but the supply-side inflation pressure from depreciation is hard to contain through demand-side monetary policy.

How does Colombia compare to Brazil and Mexico?

The Brazilian real has fallen 2.16% in early May - significant but less than Colombia. The Mexican peso has weakened past 17.49 per dollar Tuesday, also under similar pressure. Colombia's deeper depreciation reflects its specific combination of political-electoral risk plus external pressure, while Brazil and Mexico face primarily the external dynamics. Colombia's central bank rate at 11.25% is structurally above Brazil's Banco Central rate at 13.25% (giving Brazil a stronger carry-trade premium) but well above Mexico's 6.5%. The relative FX trajectories reflect these structural differentials.

Could intervention be possible?

Banco de la República's intervention framework allows for interventions in disorderly market conditions but not for defending specific exchange-rate levels. The current depreciation is orderly, with sufficient market liquidity. Direct intervention is therefore unlikely in the current environment. Colombia's foreign reserves stand at approximately $58 billion plus access to an IMF Flexible Credit Line, providing substantial backstop capacity. The intervention probability would rise sharply only if disorderly market conditions developed - a scenario possible in extreme electoral-uncertainty cases but not currently observed.

Connected Coverage

The US Treasury 30-year yield surge driving emerging-market FX pressure is in our Treasury readout. The Mexican peso under similar pressure is in our Mexican peso readout. The OECD framework on emerging-market central bank dilemmas is in our OECD readout. The Colombian coffee sector under simultaneous price pressure is in our Colombia coffee readout.

Reported by Sofia Gabriela Martinez for The Rio Times - Latin American financial news. Filed May 19, 2026 - 16:30 BRT.

Read More from The Rio Times

Colombian Coffee Prices Crash 27% as Brazil's Harvest Rebounds Colombia Stock Market Falls 0.98% as Election Risk Builds 12 Days From the Vote COLCAP Falls 0.98% to 2,101 as Warsh Fed Transition and CPI Shock Hit Colombian Equities

-- Newsletter CTA -