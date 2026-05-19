IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Breaks Pant's Record, Youngest To 500 Runs

Rajasthan Royals (RR) sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his record-breaking Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season with a blistering 38-ball 93 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a high-scoring chase of 221 in Jaipur on Tuesday night, reaching some milestones in the process.

Sooryavanshi's Record-Breaking IPL Season

The teenage sensation became the youngest player to reach 500 runs in an IPL season, surpassing the previous record held by Rishabh Pant, who achieved the feat at the age of 20 for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2018. Sooryavanshi has recorded the highest strike rate in an IPL season (minimum 500+ runs), achieving a remarkable 236.3 in the 2026 edition. He is followed by Andre Russell, who registered a strike rate of 204.8 in 2019, while Abhishek Sharma sits third with 202.0 in 2026. The list further includes Nicholas Pooran (196.2 in 2025), Travis Head (191.5 in 2024), Glenn Maxwell (187.7 in 2014), and Chris Gayle (183.1 in 2011).

Six-Hitting Milestones

In the innings, Sooryavanshi became the first Indian batter to hit 50 sixes in a single IPL edition and now has 53 sixes in the 2026 season. The overall list for most sixes in an IPL season now sees Chris Gayle (59 in 2012) at the top, followed by Sooryavanshi (53* in 2026), Andre Russell (52 in 2019), Chris Gayle (51 in 2013), Jos Buttler (45 in 2022), Chris Gayle (44 in 2011) and Abhishek Sharma (42 in 2024). He has also equalled a rare power-hitting milestone, becoming only the second batter after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Finn Allen in the current season to hit 10 or more sixes in an innings twice in a single IPL campaign, while overall he is only the third batter after Chris Gayle and Abhishek Sharma to achieve 10-plus sixes in an innings on multiple occasions in the cash-rich league.

Royals Set Powerplay Record

According to CricViz data, RR have also set a new IPL record for most powerplay sixes in a single season with 60 sixes in IPL 2026, with Sooryavanshi alone accounting for 37, Yashasvi Jaiswal contributing 12, and the rest of the team combining for 11. The previous best in this category was Sunrisers Hyderabad (59 in 2024), followed by RR (57 in 2025) and SRH (54 in 2026).

LSG vs RR Match Summary

Coming to the clash, LSG posted a strong total of 220/5 after being asked to bat first by the Royals RR in their IPL 2026 clash at Jaipur, built on an explosive opening stand between Josh Inglis and Mitchell Marsh. LSG raced to 83/0 in the powerplay, their fourth-highest of the season, before Inglis smashed a 30-ball fifty and added a 109-run opening partnership with Marsh. Inglis fell for 60, but Marsh continued the charge with a 25-ball half-century and went on to score 96 off 57 deliveries. Late contributions from skipper Rishabh Pant helped LSG cross the 200-run mark, although he and Marsh were both run out in the final over as LSG finished at 220/5. For RR, Yash Raj Punja claimed 2/35 while Jofra Archer picked up one wicket.

In response, Sooryavanshi scored a blistering 93 off just 38 balls, hitting 10 sixes and 7 fours, while Jurel contributed a quick 53 off 38 deliveries, including 10 sixes and seven fours as Royals secured a convincing seven-wicket win. With this win, RR climbs to 4th spot in the IPL points table with 14 points under their belt.

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