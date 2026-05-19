Jordan Bans Entry From DRC And Uganda Over Ebola Concerns

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 19 (Petra) -- Ministry of Interior, acting on a recommendation from the Ministry of Health, has decided to ban the entry of all travelers arriving from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Republic of Uganda into the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

Jordanian citizens are exempted from the ban, which serves as a temporary precautionary measure lasting for 30 days, effective from May 20, 2026, in light of epidemiological developments regarding the spread of the Ebola virus in both nations.

The decision follows recommendations from a meeting held on May 18, 2026, which included the Ministry of Health's Directorate of Epidemiology, the Jordan Center for Disease Control, and a representative from the World Health Organization (WHO) in Jordan, convened to discuss epidemiological updates and necessary preventive actions to protect public health.

Relevant authorities confirmed that the decision aligns with the provisions of the Jordanian Public Health Law No. 47 of 2008 and its amendments to enforce preventive steps against the entry and spread of epidemics and communicable diseases. Officials noted that the epidemiological situation will remain under continuous evaluation based on global health updates.

//Petra// AF