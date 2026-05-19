BTC/USD Forecast Today 19/05: Bitcoin Slides (Video&Chart)
- Bitcoin continues to drop for the 4th day in a row as it just looks like we're not going to get any real relief from interest rates. And while Bitcoin has performed much better than anticipated during the war and rates rising, it seems like they're finally starting to pay attention to the bond markets.
If we do bounce from here, then I think we'll try to get back to the 200-day EMA. If we can break above there, then we could go looking to the $84,000 level. I don't have any interest in shorting Bitcoin just because it did behave so much better than everything else during the war, and I think that is a good sign, but I also recognize that the market is one you're going to have to be very patient with.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade Bitcoin forecasts & predictions? We've shortlisted the best MT4 crypto brokers in the industry for you
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