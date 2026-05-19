Six Out Of Ten Swiss Companies Use AI

The technology is generally viewed positively. Few companies, however, see it as a substitute for employees.

“Many companies are using AI, but few are doing so systematically”, explains Alessandro Bee, economist at UBS, commenting on a survey by the major bank published on Tuesday. Small companies are using AI mainly for analysis purposes, while in large companies, the automation of business processes is the most cited application.

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On average, companies see AI more as an opportunity than a risk. Thanks to this technology, significant productivity gains can be achieved.

In terms of risks, the main concerns relate to data protection and security, as well as the fear of inaccurate decisions linked to inaccurate algorithms or data.

Just over half of the companies surveyed want to increase their use of AI over the next five years, or adopt it for the first time.“However, almost a third of all companies are not using AI today and have no plans to do so in the coming years,” says Pascal Zumbühl, economist at UBS.

This content was published on Apr 22, 2025 This video explains what Natural Language Processing, Artificial General Intelligence and other terms linked to Artificial Intelligence mean.