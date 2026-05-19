Swiss Air Traffic Controller Skyguide To Cut Up To 220 Jobs

The company is responding to rising costs by opening a consultation procedure with its employees.

The Geneva-Cointrin site and the Dübendorf airfield are in the firing line of the restructuring, with the exception of the air traffic controllers active on the operational level.

The planned job cuts will be implemented in two stages. Ninety positions will be affected between September and November of this year and up to 130 positions between May and June 2027, Skyguide said on Tuesday.

The company cites rising personnel and systems costs, uncertain revenues, European efficiency targets and complex internal structures as reasons for the cuts. In 2025, personnel costs will amount to some CHF382 million, out of total expenditure of CHF576 million.

Skyguide believes that structural measures are required to ensure the company's financial stability and long-term viability. The company intends to enhance its efficiency, reduce its complexity and focus its resources more closely on its core mandate.

“Business continuity will be fully assured throughout the restructuring,” said Skyguide. Safety and business continuity are top priorities for Switzerland's air navigation service providers.

As part of the consultation process, Skyguide is examining all possible measures with its social partners and employee representatives to avoid or reduce redundancies. These include limited recruitment, early retirement, internal transfers and reduced recourse to external personnel.

“The company intends to preserve its key skills and essential workforce in order to ensure the continuity of its operations, support its future development and fulfil its mandate,” Skyguide said.

The staff consultation procedure opened on Tuesday and is due to end on June 18.

This content was published on May 20, 2025 The federal financial auditors are now sounding the alarm: Skyguide's financial situation is“very worrying”.