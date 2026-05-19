Digital First Operations Infrastructure Spending Continues, Accelerating Across Every Major Industry - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) SEO, Web Development, and IT Managed Services Markets Positioned for Strong Long-Term Growth

New York, NY – May 19, 2026 – Market News Updates News Commentary – As more businesses move their operations online, demand for digital marketing, cloud services, and outsourced IT support continues growing across almost every industry. Companies are spending more on SEO, website development, branding, and online content tools to reach new customers, run more efficiently, and stay competitive in today's fast-changing digital world. With businesses continuing to prioritize technology and online growth, the digital services sector is expected to remain one of the biggest long-term growth markets over the next decade. Several publicly traded companies are operating in these broader industries as digital marketing, cloud infrastructure, managed IT services, and online business solutions that include: BigBear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI), Sky Century Investment, Inc. (OTCID: SKYI), IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST), Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII), Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS).

Sky Century Investment, Inc. (OTCID: SKYI) has continued positioning itself as a growing digital services and technology company focused on helping businesses improve their online visibility and operational performance. The company's core strengths center around SEO, online optimization, web design, app development, RSS feed distribution, and IT support services. Through its expanding portfolio of digital solutions, SKYI has built a business model designed to support brands looking to strengthen customer engagement and improve their digital footprint in increasingly competitive online markets.

Operationally, the company emphasizes a client-focused strategy that combines marketing expertise with technical development services. Sky Century Investment provides website creation, branding support, server and technical infrastructure services, troubleshooting, system upgrades, and scalable digital distribution tools for businesses seeking cost-effective online growth solutions. Management has also continued expanding its customizable RSS feed and syndicated content offerings, which are designed to help clients increase traffic, audience reach, and recurring engagement across digital platforms.

Looking ahead, Sky Century Investment appears focused on growing within the broader digital marketing and IT services sectors as demand continues rising for outsourced technology support, SEO optimization, and online business development solutions. Recent reports showed improving revenue trends and continued investment into its technology infrastructure and service capabilities. With management concentrating on scalable digital services, recurring online content solutions, and business-focused technology support, SKYI is positioning itself to capitalize on continued growth in the global digital transformation market. Read more about SKYI by visiting: services/

Additionally, the industries supporting Sky Century Investment are seeing strong long-term expansion as businesses continue shifting toward outsourced digital marketing, cloud infrastructure, managed IT services, and online customer engagement platforms. Companies across nearly every sector are increasing spending on SEO, web development, digital branding, and cloud-based business operations in order to stay competitive in an increasingly online-first economy. According to Grand View Research, the global managed services market was valued at more than $401 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately $847 billion by 2033, reflecting continued demand for outsourced technology and infrastructure support services.

The digital marketing and online content distribution sectors are also expected to remain major growth drivers over the next several years. Businesses are rapidly increasing investments in SEO optimization, audience analytics, automated advertising systems, and syndicated digital content as competition for online visibility intensifies. Research and Markets projects the global digital marketing industry will grow from roughly $11 billion in 2025 to more than $18.5 billion by 2030, fueled by AI-driven advertising tools, automation, and expanding online commerce. At the same time, major technology companies continue pouring billions into digital advertising infrastructure and customer engagement platforms, reinforcing the long-term growth outlook for companies operating in this space.

Cloud services and managed infrastructure solutions are also becoming increasingly critical for small and mid-sized businesses seeking scalable, lower-cost technology operations. Grand View Research estimates the global cloud managed services market could surpass $305 billion by 2030 with annual growth approaching 15%, driven by rising cloud adoption, cybersecurity needs, and the growing complexity of IT environments. Analysts also expect managed network services, data infrastructure management, and outsourced technical support to remain high-growth categories throughout the decade as companies continue accelerating digital transformation initiatives worldwide. These industry trends create a favorable backdrop for smaller technology-focused firms like SKYI that operate in digital services, online infrastructure, and business support solutions.

In other tech recent and current news of note:

BigBear Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BBAI), a specialized defense & security technology company providing mission-ready AI, recently announced financial results for the first quarter of 2026 and issued an investor presentation that has been posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

“It is great to report significant wins in Q1 amounting to close to $75 million that prove our thesis that national security, and trade & travel are two markets that we are right to stay laser-focused on serving. These wins keep us on track to meet our topline revenue target for 2026 and we are pleased to see our pipeline strengthening at this stage of the year,” said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.

“This quarter, we also launched an internal realignment initiative so that sales, technology, delivery and customer success teams each line up against the highest priority growth areas, bringing everyone closer to operators' realities. This will both increase our pace and ability to flex to changing customer demands. BigBear has a clear strategy, strong balance sheet, and structure to deliver exactly what our mission customers need most in a moment of extraordinary global disruption.”

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST), a global telecommunications and technology company, recently announced the formation of IQSTEL Digital Services, a dedicated subsidiary created to accelerate the Company's transformation from a global telecom service provider into a diversified global digital services powerhouse. To lead the new subsidiary, IQSTEL has appointed Jorge Enrique Becerra as CEO.

For more than a decade, IQSTEL has built a commercial platform serving over 600 of the largest telecom operators around the world, whose networks serve approximately 2.3 billion subscribers in aggregate.

As telecom operators worldwide increasingly seek to grow Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) by offering more value-added services to enterprise customers, governments, and personal consumers, IQSTEL is uniquely positioned to become their preferred one-stop strategic partner for next-generation digital solutions.

SmartSense by Digi, part of Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) and a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solutions, recently announced the launch of Assure, an industry-first compliance and quality audit solution designed to help multi-location enterprises digitize inspections, strengthen accountability, and drive continuous operational improvement.

“While many audit technologies digitize inspections, they stop short of ensuring execution on follow-up actions,” said Guy Yehiav, President of SmartSense at Digi.“Assure addresses this gap as the first solution of its kind to use advanced technology to automatically generate follow-up task lists from audit failures, with specific guided actions, as well as provide auditor-level and location-level accountability reporting, and embed audits into daily operational workflows, rather than treating them as a standalone process. This system of accountability ensures every finding drives action, every action is tracked, and every location consistently delivers on the brand promise. People want to do the right thing; they just need better guidance.”

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS), the global leader in growth solutions for the mobile ecosystem, recently announced its strategic partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company, to bring AI-powered intelligence to the rich data from DT's global footprint spanning 80K+ apps and over a billion devices. Through the integration of Databricks Genie Spaces and Databricks Apps into its technology stack, Digital Turbine is accelerating its data and AI strategy to enable smarter and privacy-conscious mobile experiences at global scale.

Digital Turbine delivers an industry-leading robust, signal-rich data infrastructure through its Ignite Graph, which maps real-time device interactions to drive predictive modeling and actionable insights, and DT iQ, which aggregates data for smarter targeting. To accelerate these outcomes, DT will leverage Genie, Databricks' AI agent that lets any employee chat with their data and get trusted answers. By using Genie Spaces to encode business-specific logic and rules, Digital Turbine streamlines collaboration across its device and app-level data, ensuring natural language questions resolve into correct queries for faster, actionable results.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU'S market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. This press release was distributed on behalf of Sky Century Investment, Inc. For current services performed MNU expects to be compensated twenty four hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Sky Century Investment, Inc. by the company. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE

This release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.“Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as“may”,“future”,“plan” or“planned”,“will” or“should”,“expected,”“anticipates”,“draft”,“eventually” or“projected”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email:... – +1(561)486-1799

SOURCE: Market News Updates