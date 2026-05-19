Locus Robotics Acquires Nexera To Expand AI Warehouse Picking Automation

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Locus Robotics, a warehouse automation company, has announced the acquisition of Nexera Robotics, a Vancouver, Canada-based robotics company specializing in advanced robotic grasping.

The integration of Nexera's proprietary NeuraGrasp end-effector technology into the Locus Robotics physical AI platform significantly expands the company's autonomous mobile manipulation capabilities and broadens what Locus Array can handle across end-to-end fulfillment workflows.

Advanced mobile manipulation offers the most flexible and scalable path to fully autonomous fulfillment, eliminating the constraints of fixed infrastructure. Realizing that potential requires the ability to handle the full complexity of real inventory, in real warehouse conditions, across millions of SKU types.

With Locus Array already setting a new standard for autonomous Robots-to-Goods mobile picking, the addition of NeuraGrasp accelerates that roadmap and extends the platform's reach into SKU categories and manipulation tasks that existing solutions have struggled to address.

Rick Faulk, CEO, Locus Robotics, says:“The frontier of warehouse robotics today is AI-driven mobile manipulation at enterprise scale. Being able to efficiently grasp millions of SKU types with both speed and precision is where the next decade of value gets created.

“Nexera has built something technically significant in that space, and combining it with Locus Array puts us at the forefront of leveling up mobile manipulation across the industry.”

A single gripper for a broader range of inventory

NeuraGrasp combines AI-driven grasping intelligence, onboard sensory inputs, computer vision, and a patented soft membrane structure to adapt dynamically to the physical characteristics of each item.

This enables a single gripper to conform to variations in shape, surface texture, material, porosity, and weight, creating reliable grasps across the high-variability inventory found in real warehouse operations.

Developed over five years and refined through six generations of continual improvement, NeuraGrasp has been validated with thousands of hours and tens of millions of picks, including the broadest SKU testing with commercial partners.

Roy Belak, CEO, Nexera Robotics, says:“We built NeuraGrasp to solve the manipulation challenges that have held robotic picking back for years.

“Joining Locus Robotics gives us the platform, scale, and customer base to bring this breakthrough technology into the high-velocity fulfillment environments it was designed for, where speed, reliability, and real-world adaptability matter most.”

Accelerating market momentum

Locus Array formally launched at MODEX 2026 to extraordinary market interest and earned recognition as a top-three finalist for Best New Innovation among more than 200 submissions. It is currently live in customer deployments, with additional sites under way.

The acquisition of Nexera builds on that momentum by expanding what Locus Array can autonomously handle and significantly broadening the addressable market for Locus Robotics and its customers.

Acquisition details

Nexera Robotics will be wholly owned and operated as part of Locus Robotics. The full Nexera team and leadership will join Locus Robotics to accelerate integration of NeuraGraspTM into the Locus Array platform and roadmap.

The acquisition strengthens Locus Robotics' intellectual property position in mobile manipulation and adds deep AI-driven manipulation and end-effector expertise to the company's engineering organization.

Questions and answers Why is Locus Robotics acquiring Nexera Robotics?

Locus Robotics is acquiring Nexera Robotics to bring patented grasping technology and specialized robotic picking expertise into the Locus Array roadmap.

Nexera's NeuraGrasp technology significantly expands the range of SKU types Locus Array can pick autonomously, advancing mobile manipulation capabilities and broadening what the platform can handle across end-to-end fulfillment workflows.

What does NeuraGrasp do?

NeuraGrasp combines AI-driven grasping intelligence, onboard sensory inputs, computer vision, and soft, compliant grasping hardware to help robots adapt dynamically to a wide range of item characteristics.

This enables Locus Array to pick a much broader range of items reliably, including products with varying shapes, surfaces, materials, porosity, and weight.

What types of items can Nexera's technology help Locus Array robots pick?

Nexera's technology is designed to expand autonomous picking across a broader range of SKU types, including porous textiles, loosely bagged items, perforated polybags, irregular packages, delicate goods, contoured products, small items, and products with inconsistent surfaces or thin packaging features.

When will Locus Array begin using Nexera's technology?

Locus Robotics will begin integrating Nexera's NeuraGrasp end-effector technology into the Locus Array platform following the acquisition. The technology is expected to become available in the coming months.