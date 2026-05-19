Ancient Treasures From Lost Egyptian City Head To San Francisco

MENAFN - USA Art News) de Young Museum to Present 130 Ancient Egyptian Artifacts in San Francisco

San Francisco's de Young Museum is preparing a substantial look at ancient Egypt, anchored by objects that move from royal authority to burial ritual and daily life. Treasures of the Pharaohs will open on August 1, 2026, and remain on view through January 31, 2027, bringing 130 artifacts into six sections across eight galleries.

The exhibition first premiered in Rome in November before traveling to California in a version adapted to the de Young's gallery layout. Among its most closely watched material are 20 relics from the recently discovered Golden City of Aten, a site uncovered in 2020. Built under Amenhotep III and later abandoned under Akhenaten, the city has become one of the most important archaeological revelations in recent years because it offers an unusually direct view into Egyptian life.

At the de Young, those objects will appear in a standalone section. The rest of the exhibition will move through the structure of pharaonic power, the hierarchy surrounding the ruler, the central role of religion, the relationship between everyday life and death, and finally Egyptian ideas of mortality. According to the exhibition materials, the presentation is designed to offer rare insight into Egyptian society and belief while deepening understanding of government, gods, and the world the pharaohs inhabited.

Renée Dreyfus, ancient art curator at the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, said the pharaohs were regarded as both deities and leaders. Their rule, she noted, depended not only on their position but also on family networks, attendants, symbols of power, and the religious beliefs that shaped both life and the afterlife.

The museum has reason to expect strong public interest. Its last traveling Egyptian exhibition, Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs, drew 312,114 visitors in 2022, making it the de Young's most popular offering since 2019. That history suggests that San Francisco audiences remain deeply receptive to ancient Egypt, especially when scholarship, spectacle, and archaeological discovery are brought together in one room.